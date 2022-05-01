PITTSBURGH – After plenty of attention surrounded former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett as he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft – the only quarterback taken on Thursday night – Day 2 of the event was quieter for Pitt.
No former Panthers were taken in rounds two or three on Friday evening.
When the fourth round began on Saturday afternoon, it wasn’t long before cornerback Damarri Mathis heard his named called. Mathis was selected with the 10th pick in the fourth round, No. 115 overall, by the Denver Broncos.
“Damarri Mathis’ athleticism really stands out when you watch the kid play, his athleticism and toughness,” Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey told Phil Milani of denverbroncos.com.
The Broncos sent scouting personnel to Pittsburgh to watch the Pitt-North Carolina game in person in November.
“Just really liked everything about him in that game,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said of Mathis. “Then when you study the tape, he has all the tools to be a very good corner in this league. He needs to clean up some technique. He had too many penalties, but I think all his flaws are correctable.
“This guy’s really, really talented."
In his senior season at Pitt, Mathis compiled 45 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions – including one returned for a 35-yard touchdown. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and recorded a 43.5-inch vertical jump at Pitt’s pro day.
This is the fourth time in five years that Pitt has had a defensive back drafted. Cornerback Avonte Maddox and safety Jordan Whitehead were both drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Cornerback Dane Jackson was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. In 2021, cornerback Jason Pinnock was drafted in the fifth round and safety Damar Hamlin was selected in the sixth round.
Mathis will be joining a defense that was among the NFL’s best in 2021. The Broncos allowed just 18.9 points per game, third-best among NFL defenses.
Pickett and Mathis were the only two former Panthers to hear their names called during the NFL draft, but several other signed with teams as undrafted free agents soon after.
Shortly after the draft ended, tight end Lucas Krull signed with the New Orleans Saints. Krull caught 38 passes for 451 yards and six touchdowns for Pitt in 2021. The 6-foot-6, 253-pound Krull ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at Pitt’s pro day and recorded a 35-inch vertical.
Cal Adomitis, the only long snapper invited to the combine in March, did not get drafted, but signed with the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals re-signed veteran long snapper Clark Harris to a one-year deal in March. Harris has spent the past 13 seasons in Cincinnati, but will turn 38 this summer.
Wide receiver Taysir Mack signed with the San Francisco 49ers. In 40 games over four years with the Panthers, Mack caught 138 passes for 2,059 yards and nine touchdowns.
One former Pitt player will be joining Pickett at Steelers’ rookie minicamp. Apollo native Tre Tipton announced via Twitter on Sunday that he had received an invitation from the Steelers to attend the minicamp for first-year players, which is typically held in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.