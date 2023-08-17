As the college football season approaches, we’ll break down the 2023 Pitt Panthers position by position. Today, we’re covering wide receivers and tight ends.
PITTSBURGH – It’s not often that a position group on a football team compares itself to a well-known restaurant chain, but count Pitt’s wide receivers as a unique group in that regard.
“As a group, we call ourselves 'Waffle House' – we’re always open,” wide receiver Bub Means told reporters during spring camp, borrowing a phrase from retired NFL receiver Julio Jones.
While Waffle House is known for being open 24 hours and seven days a week, it’s also noted as a place where things can occasionally become physical – especially in the wee hours of the night.
Being physical blocking downfield is something else this wide receiver corps prides itself in.
“If my job is to block you, I’m going to be the most aggressive, most in-your-face," Means said. "I’m going to make sure you’re going to feel me. We call ourselves Waffle House and that means everything that comes with it.”
Means and fellow receiver Konata Mumpfield both hail from Georgia, where Waffle House was founded and is headquartered. They’ll be Pitt’s top two wide receivers this fall. Means and Mumpfield are the team’s top two returning receivers and the only two who have playing experience at Pitt.
The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Means transferred to Pitt from Louisiana Tech in 2022 and has both size and speed. He recently told reporters he ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash this summer. Means could be a game-changer for an offense that projects to be more vertical in the passing game than the 2022 unit.
Both coach Pat Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. have praised Means’ consistency during training camp. Cignetti also thinks Means having a full year in the offense under his belt has helped him tremendously.
“It really shows you how important it is to have time for development,” Cignetti said. “He had a great spring and summer. I’m very pleased with where he is. Bub’s different. He’s big. He’s strong. He’s explosive.”
Meanwhile, Mumpfield put on 10 pounds this offseason and is hoping his added muscle will help him on the field.
“Maybe being tackled by a shoe string, I’ll be strong enough to be able to break that (tackle) and turn those into big gains,” Mumpfield said.
As for who will be playing with Means and Mumpfield, that’s a battle that is still playing out on the field during training camp.
Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood discussed the competition for the third wide receiver spot at the team’s media day in early August.
“Daejon (Reynolds) being a transfer from Florida, not a whole lot of experience, but he knows what college football is about," Underwood said. "We got some young guys like Addison Copeland and Che (Nwabuko) who have one year in the system, so that’s going to help them. We have the freshmen guys who are super-talented, but they have to learn the playbook.”
The four freshmen wide receivers have turned some heads already. Israel Polk and Lamar Seymore enrolled early and took part in spring ball. Zion Fowler-El and Kenny Johnson didn’t join the team until this summer, but have impressed Narduzzi and Cignetti during camp.
“Kenny is separating himself," Narduzzi said. "Zion is separating himself a little bit from some of the other guys at this point in my opinion."
“I think you can see that Kenny Johnson is a special, special wide receiver and person," Cignetti said. "He’s explosive. He’s fast. He’s a big-time playmaker."
The offensive coordinator also had high praise for Fowler-El. The veteran coach compared him to 10-year NFL veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu, who produced nearly 5,000 receiving yards during his professional career. Cignetti was the offensive coordinator for Sanu’s final season at Rutgers.
“Zion Fowler-El has unbelievable ball skills,” Cignetti said.
Narduzzi says at least one of the four freshmen wideouts will see playing time this year.
“One of those freshmen is going to play for us, maybe two,” Narduzzi said. “I don't know which one it's going to be, but they're going to play this season for us.”
Scholarship wide receivers: Bub Means (redshirt senior), Konata Mumpfield (junior), Daejon Reynolds (redshirt sophomore), Addison Copeland (redshirt freshman), Che Nwabuko (redshirt freshman), Zion Fowler-El (freshman), Kenny Johnson (freshman), Israel Polk (freshman), and Lamar Seymore (freshman).
Cignetti’s offensive schemes have been known for getting production out of the tight end position, with Dorin Dickerson and Hunter Long as two of the notable tight ends who have thrived in Cignetti’s units.
However, after returning to Pitt in 2022, Cignetti’s offense became a run-first scheme thanks to an experienced offensive line and one of the country’s top running backs in Israel Abanikanda. The offense ran the ball on 57% of its plays in 2022, so the tight ends were used more as blockers than pass catchers.
That could change this year with the offense expected to pass the ball more with the arrival of quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who played under Cignetti for two years at Boston College.
The tight ends warmed to Jurkovec quickly and have nothing but good things to say about the signal-caller.
‘He’s a great person on and off the field," Karter Johnson said. "He’s a great leader, very vocal. I think that’s a positive thing for us."
“We brought him in with open arms and he’s done the same,” Gavin Bartholomew said. “He’s just a great guy, loves hanging out with us and that’s what we need is a quarterback to bring the offense together.”
The unit is hoping to be more involved in the passing game this year and based on Cignetti’s recent comments, it sounds like that will be the case.
“I think the tight end group and Coach (Tim) Salem have made the most improvement,” Cignetti said following a recent practice.
The group is led by Bartholomew and Johnson. Bartholomew had a strong showing at the end of his freshman year in 2021, catching 12 balls for 188 yards and three touchdowns over the team’s final six games. He’s played in every game over the past two seasons, making 18 starts. Bartholomew has racked up 600 yards and six scores in his first two seasons at Pitt.
Johnson transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2022 season after two years at Butler Community College in Kansas. He played in 12 games in 2022. He caught six balls for 89 yards in 2022, but earned the Ed Conway Award for the most improved player on offense during spring camp this year.
Narduzzi says there’s “no question” the tight end group has gotten better.
“Karter Johnson was the most improved coming out of spring ball,” Narduzzi said. “Gavin Bartholomew looks like a different dude right now. He’s blocking his tail off. He’s been impressive with what he’s doing out there.”
Cignetti also praised Bartholomew.
“His blocking has improved," Cignetti said. "His route running’s improved. I am very impressed and looking forward to using Gavin this season.”
Bartholomew is eager to become a force in the passing game.
“As a tight end, that’s something you hope for,” Bartholomew said. “It’s definitely exciting and I think we’re going to have a good year.”
Scholarship tight ends: Malcolm Epps (super senior), Karter Johnson (redshirt senior), Gavin Bartholomew (junior), Cole Mitchell (redshirt sophomore), Jake Renda (redshirt sophomore).
