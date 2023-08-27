As the college football season approaches, we’ll break down the 2023 Pitt Panthers position by position. Today, we’re covering special teams.
PITTSBURGH – When Caleb Junko came to Pitt training camp in 2021 as a walk-on, his plan was to be a kicker.
“I wanted to compete with (Sam) Scarton and Ben (Sauls),” Junko recalled on Thursday. “Then things just kind of fell into my lap.”
After redshirting in 2021, Junko saw his first game action in 2022. Other than a single onside kick early in the year, he spent his time at punter.
Pitt’s punting woes in 2022 were well-documented. Sam Vander Haar initially won the job in training camp over Cam Guess, but fell out of favor with the coaching staff after several miscues. Junko saw his first action at punter against North Carolina, and all three punted against Syracuse in November.
Junko and Vander Haar split punting duties for the final four games of the season, including the Sun Bowl. It was in El Paso, Texas, where Junko boomed an 85-yard punt, setting a Pitt and collegiate bowl record.
Despite that, Junko was still competing with Elon transfer Jeff Yurk during training camp this year. Earlier this week, the team announced Junko had been put on scholarship and would be the starting punter.
Special teams coordinator Andre Powell said Junko’s numbers were just better.
Punters are measured by distance, hang time ratio and get off time.
“It’s pretty cut and dry,” Powell said.
“It’s catch the ball, punt it up in the air and put it where we need to put it.”
Powell said in addition to the numbers, Junko also got better at the fine details of the position.
“Caleb’s got a strong leg,” Powell said. “He’s got good leg talent, but there’s a lot of fundamentals and technique that go along with that job, and he just got more consistent with it.”
Ben Sauls will return as the team’s placekicker. He got off to a rough start in 2022, missing three of his first eight field-goal attempts, including two misses in a tight loss to Tennessee in Week 2. However, Sauls bounced back, missing just one of his final 16 field-goal attempts over the rest of the season, his lone miss being a 54-yarder at Virginia.
“Ben’s looked good. Ben’s a talented guy,” Powell said. “Ben’s got really, really high goals, and Ben doesn’t need anyone to motivate him. We’ll feel more comfortable with kicking 50-plus yard field goals this year if we have to. Hopefully we won’t have to kick that many.
“He’s got a strong leg, and he’s confident,” Powell continued. “Anytime we put him out there, he thinks he can make the kick.”
M.J. Devonshire will again be the lead punt returner. Devonshire returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown against Rhode Island in 2022. He fielded 25 punts and averaged 9.8 yards per return.
Powell said wide receivers Konata Mumpfield and Che Nwabuko will also be part of the punt return game. He added that Nwabuko, wide receiver Bub Means and cornerback A.J. Woods will be returning kickoffs.
Devonshire excelled at track during his high school career at Aliquippa and Nwabuko is currently a member of Pitt’s track and field team.
Powell says speed is the determining factor in which players are utilized in the return game.
“We’re really trying to have the fastest guy on the field with the ball in his hands,” Powell said.
Specialists on scholarship: Ben Sauls (kicker, redshirt junior); Byron Floyd (long snapper, redshirt junior); and Caleb Junko (punter, redshirt sophomore).
