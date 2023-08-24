As the college football season approaches, we’ll break down the 2023 Pitt Panthers position by position. Today, we’re covering linebackers and defensive backs.
Pitt’s defensive linemen set goals for the number of sacks they want to have individually and as a unit. The Panthers’ defensive backs set goals regarding interceptions.
The linebacking corps has one big goal.
“Create havoc in the backfield – that’s our main goal,” Solomon DeShields said following a recent training camp session.
The New Jersey native is likely to be the team’s starting “money” linebacker this year after spending the past two seasons as a reserve. DeShields posted solid numbers in 2022 – 19 tackles, five stops for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Despite those numbers, DeShields is still working on his pass rush game.
“Just learning more moves," DeShields said. "Last year, I was doing those moves, going off the edge, just trying to use my speed. Now I’m trying to use more power moves, spin moves, taking a risk and going inside more.”
The other outside linebacker position, the “star” linebacker, will be manned by Bangally Kamara who started 11 games at the position in 2022. The 6-foot-2 native of Akron, Ohio, is listed at 220 pounds, but says he’s closer to 230 now.
“I felt like putting on some weight would make me more powerful,” Kamara said.
Kamara is the team’s leading returning tackler from 2022 when he posted 49 tackles. He had three TFLs, one sack, one interception and seven pass breakups – the most pass breakups by any non-secondary player.
While DeShields and Kamara seem set at the money and star positions, respectively, they can each play both outside linebacker spots. Kamara was a reserve money linebacker in 2021 and DeShields was listed behind Kamara at star linebacker on the depth chart for much of 2022.
“Our outside ‘backers are interchangeable,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.
Shayne Simon, who transferred from Notre Dame ahead of 2022 season and started 12 games at money linebacker before starting at mike in the Sun Bowl. Simon now looks set to be the starting mike linebacker this season and says having the experience in the Sun Bowl helped acclimate him to the position.
“I think playing in a game definitely heightens your comfortability,” Simon said. “After getting a game under your belt, it definitely feels a little easier.
“It’s a confidence-builder. It wasn’t perfect, but I think it helps you kind of see right and wrong and what you do well and try to improve on those things.”
Redshirt senior Brandon George served as the top reserve mike linebacker in 2022 and, like Simon, can also play outside linebacker.
Narduzzi has had good things to say about redshirt freshman Kyle Louis, who can play both star and money positions. True freshman Braylan Lovelace will be part of the linebacker rotation this fall after bulking up since spring camp. Narduzzi has also spoken well of two other freshman linebackers in Jordan Bass and Rasheem Biles, saying both are intriguing because of their athletic ability and their ability to make plays.
“Jordan Bass is still learning, but you can watch him burst and run and you’re like, 'Holy cow, he’s going to be really good,' ” Narduzzi said.
However, Narduzzi wouldn’t commit to Bass or Biles playing this year, saying it was “to be determined.”
Scholarship linebackers: Shayne Simon (super senior), Brandon George (redshirt senior), Bangally Kamara (senior), Solomon DeShields (redshirt junior), Aydin Henningham (redshirt junior), Nick Lapi (redshirt sophomore), Kyle Louis (redshirt freshman), Jordan Bass (freshman), Rasheem Biles (freshman), Braylan Lovelace (freshman).
M.J. Devonshire may not have started 2022’s game against West Virginia, but he finished it. Devonshire’s 56-yard pick-six against the Mountaineers sealed a 38-31 victory for the Panthers over their oldest and biggest rivals.
Devonshire played in all 13 games for the Panthers in 2022, starting nine. He led the team with three interceptions – including two pick-sixes – while notching 34 tackles and eight pass breakups.
It seems that he’s picked up right where he left off, picking off passes in back-to-back team scrimmages.
“MJ had one unbelievable interception," Narduzzi said. "That’s two weeks in a row.
“If I was on offense, I would not throw (his) way. If you get anywhere near him, he’s like a receiver right now. He’s got a lot of confidence right now in what he’s doing.”
Devonshire was also a force as a punt returner and became the first Pitt player to return both an interception and punt for a touchdown in the same season since his hero – and fellow Aliquippa native – Darrelle Revis did so in 2006.
The Panthers will also return Marquis Williams, their most experienced corner. Williams has played in 48 games and made 34 starts for Pitt during his five-year college career. In 2022, he had two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns. He also added 24 tackles, one TFL, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.
A.J. Woods also returns after leading the team with 13 pass breakups in 2022. Woods added 28 tackles, two TFLs and one interception in 2022. Like Williams, he brings a wealth of experience, having played in 47 games during his Pitt career. He’s made nine starts, with five coming in 2022.
The Panthers will have two new starting safeties this year, with Javon McIntyre and P.J. O’Brien the likely starters. Both have been trained at the free and strong safety positions.
McIntyre finished the 2022 season on a high note, with interceptions in the team’s final two games. He started at strong safety in the Sun Bowl and it seems likely that that’s where he’ll play this season.
Narduzzi discussed McIntyre’s communication skills during training camp.
“The corners feel comfortable with him because he’s giving them the call fast,” Narduzzi said. “He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s studying it.”
McIntyre’s play has also improved, according to his coach.
“The (missed assignments) are way down or non-existent right now," Narduzzi said.
That leaves O’Brien to fill the free safety role. In 2022, he had 12 tackles, one TFL and a blocked punt against Tennessee.
Narduzzi says O’Brien is better than he was during spring camp, but he still doesn’t like to get beat deep.
Stephon Hall and Florida transfer Donovan McMillon are poised to be the top two backups at safety and true freshman Cruce Brookins should also see some playing time if Narduzzi’s comments during training camp are indicative.
The coach said Brookins, a Steel Valley graduate, has played both corner and safety, but he’s “sliding up into the depth chart at the safety position.”
When asked which of the younger players were standing out on defense, Narduzzi named Brookins.
“Cruce is doing a great job,” Narduzzi said. “He’s getting some reps with the twos. He’s very capable. He’s smart. Obviously on defense, he’s the guy.”
Scholarship defensive backs: Marquis Williams (super senior), A.J. Woods (super senior), M.J. Devonshire (redshirt senior), Buddy Mack III (senior), Rashad Battle (redshirt junior), Jahvante Royal (redshirt junior), P.J. O’Brien (junior), Donovan McMillon (junior), Noah Biglow (redshirt sophomore), Tamarion Crumpley (redshirt sophomore), Javon McIntyre (redshirt sophomore), Stephon Hall (redshirt sophomore), Ryland Gandy (redshirt freshman), Shadarian Harrison (freshman), Cruce Brookins (freshman), Jesse Anderson (freshman).
