PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team is losing reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. The wide receiver officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon.
Radio host Andrew Fillipponi, of 93.7 The Fan, first reported on Friday evening that Addison was poised to enter the transfer portal and was expected to head for Southern California where a massive name, image and likeness (NIL) deal awaits him.
How a deal could be in place before Addison officially entered the portal is unclear, as contact is prohibited by other schools and some third-party entities prior to a player entering the transfer portal. Schools and coaches are not allowed to contact players who are at another school and have not yet entered the portal. Any such contact could constitute impermissible contact or tampering.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Pitt officials suspect tampering occurred in the Addison situation. Thamel also reports Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called Southern California coach Lincoln Riley to express his dismay multiple times on Friday.
If Addison is not yet settled on a destination, a bidding war for his services seems likely. Addison led the country with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2021 while catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards, fourth-highest in the country among receivers.
Addison is entering his junior season and is required to attend school for at least one more year before he can declare for the NFL draft.
The departure of Addison is a major loss for Pitt because of his on-field production in 2021. However, there is plenty of talent in a crowded wide receiver room. Jared Wayne was the team’s second-leading receiver, catching 47 passes for 658 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. Speedy junior Jaylon Barden averaged a team-high 19.3 yards per catch in 2021 before missing the final six games with injury.
The Panthers also have sophomore Jaden Bradley, who played in 12 games during the 2021 season, albeit playing limited snaps. Pitt added transfer Konata Mumpfield in January. During the 2021 season at Akron, Mumpfield was named a freshman All-American while catching 63 passes for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Myles Alston and true freshman Addison Copeland could also make contributions in the fall.
Regardless of the outcome of the Addison situation, what this does to change the landscape of college football remains to be seen.
The situation has been likened to when college coaches leave one job to take another for more money and/or at a better program. However, coaching contracts have buyouts that are paid to the school the coach is departing.
Colleges and universities are still prohibited from paying players, but prominent programs with wealthy boosters could induce players to attend their school with promises of lucrative NIL deals.
With no player contracts and no salary floor or salary cap/luxury tax, the situation is unlike any of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States, which all also have minimum player salaries.
While star players such as Addison could see NIL deals in the millions, the majority of players will not. Players at Power Five schools will almost certainly receive more lucrative deals than those at Group of Five schools, who will receive better deals than those at Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools and so on.
The situation involving Addison caused a national debate over NIL and what constitutes tampering. Many are worried this will lead to the majority of schools becoming feeder teams for college football’s top programs.
The NCAA has taken a largely hands-off approach to NIL. Laws passed state legislatures across the country in 2021. The NCAA then suspended rules prohibiting student-athletes from earning compensation from their name, image and likeness. Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert said the NCAA will continue to work with Congress to come up with national legislation, though that has yet to happen.
The rule change was made just over a week after the Supreme Court reached a 9-0 ruling against the NCAA in an antitrust case regarding college players being uncompensated workers.
The Addison news came out on the heels of a similar situation with Miami basketball star Isaiah Wong. Wong’s agent, Adam Papas, told ESPN last week that his client would enter the transfer portal if he could not get a better NIL deal at Miami. Outrage erupted quickly after Papas’ comments, with many alleging the threat to leave if not paid more amounted to pay for play, which is still not permitted in college sports.
“If Isaiah and his family don't feel that the NIL number meets their expectations, they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process," Papas said. "Isaiah would like to stay at Miami. He had a great season leading his team to the Elite Eight. He has seen what incoming Miami Hurricane basketball players are getting in NIL and would like his NIL to reflect that he was a team leader of an Elite Eight team.”
Wong later came out and said he did not authorize his agent’s statement and will be staying in Coral Gables.
Alabama coach Nick Saban has been critical of the NIL model, calling it “unsustainable” in April.
"The concept of name, image and likeness was for players to be able to use their name, image and likeness to create opportunities for themselves. That's what it was, but that creates a situation where you can basically buy players,” Saban said.
“You can do it in recruiting. I mean, if that's what we want college football to be, I don't know,” Saban continued. “You can also get players to get in the transfer portal to see if they can get more someplace else than they can get at your place."
