PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt football had nine players named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Team on Tuesday, including four who were selected to the first team.
Running back Israel Abanikanda, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, and left guard Marcus Minor were all named to the All-ACC first team.
Abanikanda was the leading vote getter of all players with 187 votes. The junior tailback leads the country in total touchdowns (21), rushing touchdowns (20), scoring (11.6 points per game) and is second in the country in all-purpose yards per game (164.09).
Abanikanda has been a force for the Panthers this season, rushing for a total of 1,431 yards and averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He rushed for a school-record 320 yards against Virginia Tech on Oct. 8, surpassing Tony Dorsett’s single-game record of 303 yards, which had stood since 1975. Abanikanda also tied a 122-year-old school record for the most rushing touchdowns in a game with his six scores against the Hokies.
Kancey was the second-leading vote getter on defense with 160 votes, behind only Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, who received 163.
Kancey was also named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday, which is awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman. It’s the second major award Kancey has been a named a finalist for; earlier in November, he was named one of four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Award which is given to the nation’s top defensive player.
Kancey finished the season leading the Panthers with 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries.
Dennis led Pitt with 94 tackles this season and was second to only Kancey in TFLs (12) and sacks (7). He was previously named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which is given to the country’s top linebacker.
Minor started all 12 games at left guard for the Panthers in 2022. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his blocking up front for Abanikanda’s record-setting performance against Virginia Tech.
All-ACC second team honors were awarded to wide receiver Jared Wayne, safety Erick Hallett II, and return specialist MJ Devonshire, who also received an honorable mention for his play at cornerback.
Wayne led Pitt with 1,006 receiving yards, which ranks third in the conference.
Hallett was last year’s ACC Championship Game MVP and followed that performance up this season with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Devonshire leads the ACC with 10 yards per punt return. He returned a punt against Rhode Island for an 82-yard touchdown. Devonshire also had two interception return touchdowns on defense, becoming the first Pitt player to return both a punt and interception for touchdowns since fellow Aliquippa alum Darrelle Revis did so in 2006.
Two Pitt offensive linemen earned All-ACC third team honors. Jake Kradel was named to the third team as a guard and received an honorable mention at center after making multiple starts at each position over the course of the season. Swing tackle Matt Goncalves also earned third team honors after starting all 12 games this year, making five starts at left tackle and seven starts at right tackle.
In addition to Devonshire and Kradel, three other Panthers received honorable mentions – defensive end Deslin Alexandre, cornerback Marquis Williams, and safety Brandon Hill.
