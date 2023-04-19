The 2022 season didn’t start off the way Israel Abanikanda wanted.
In Pitt’s opening game against West Virginia, the junior running back gained just 15 yards on eight carries. Despite catching a short pass in which he turned into a 24-yard touchdown, Abanikanda wasn’t happy with his performance versus the Mountaineers.
He used that performance to motivate him throughout practice the following the week.
“I just kept trying to get better and better, running, finishing,” Abanikanda said at the time. “I know I didn’t do that good last week, but I always know myself and I just keep training hard. I don’t keep stuff in my mind. I just focus on the next week.”
His performance against West Virginia proved to be an anomaly. The following week versus Tennessee, Abanikanda exploded for 154 rushing yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run.
It was the first of nine games in which he’d rush for 100-plus yards. Abanikanda would go on to lead the country in scoring. His 20 rushing touchdowns also led the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2022.
Abanikanda turned 20 on Oct. 5 and celebrated in style. Three days after his birthday, he set a school record for rushing yards in a single game as a he ran for 320 yards against Virginia Tech, breaking the previous record of 303 set by Pitt legend Tony Dorsett in 1975. He also tied the school record with six rushing touchdowns against the Hokies.
His productive season led to an NFL Scouting Combine invite, though he was unable to participate as he was recovering from a hamstring injury. He went through drills on Pitt’s pro day in late March and showed scouts from all 32 NFL teams what he could do.
Abanikanda’s unofficial 40-yard dash time has been listed anywhere from 4.26 to 4.41 seconds. A time of 4.41 seconds would still be good enough for fourth-best among running backs at the NFL combine. He also recorded a 41-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-8 broad jump, which would have been the best marks among running backs at the combine.
He measured in at 5-foot-10 5/8” and weighed 217 pounds, which is a few pounds more than his playing weight at Pitt.
“He was a beast over there jumping and then the way he ran at 217 or 218 pounds, I mean, that’s a big man running fast,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “I don't think he played at that weight. Most guys get skinnier for pro day so they can run faster. He put on more horsepower and went out there and ran really well.”
Abanikanda’s 40-time is comparable to running backs who weighed less than 200 pounds. He thinks the extra weight can only help him.
“Speed and power, a great combination,” Abanikanda said.
Much of Abanikanda’s game is based on his speed, something that was evident throughout his time at Pitt. His breakaway speed was on full display in 2022, as he scored three rushing touchdowns of 65 or more yards. Thirteen of his 20 rushing touchdowns went for 10-plus yards.
“I wanted to prove everybody that I had the ability to catch and also my breakaway speed because a lot of people still thought that I couldn't really break away so I really wanted to show them my 40,” Abanikanda said at pro day.
Abanikanda also said he’d return kicks in the NFL if asked to do so. He returned 30 kicks for 410 yards and one touchdown during his time at Pitt. His 98-yard kick return touchdown against Virginia in 2021 was a crucial play in a game that decided the ACC Coastal Division.
One area where he still has room to grow is in pass protection. Abanikanda has said he was not involved in pass protection in high school and had to learn how to do so during his time at Pitt. While he improved, it’s still an area where he can continue to get better.
The son of Nigerian parents, Abanikanda was born and raised in Brooklyn, which is where he says he’ll be watching the draft from with his family.
When asked how he’s grown during his time at Pitt, Abanikanda said he’s learned plenty.
“I grew a lot. I just knew how to really run back (when I got here)," Abanikanda said. "I didn’t know how to pass pro. I had trouble catching, but I grew throughout three years. I grew a lot. I learned a lot of pass protection, who to pick up, assignments, how to really block because I didn't learn any of that through high school. I was just getting the ball.
“Now, I'm a complete back. I can do anything any coach will let me do. I can do special teams. I’m a complete man. I’m a complete back.”
