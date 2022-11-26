The Pitt football team finished the regular season with a bang, not a whimper, as the Panthers defeated Miami 42-16 in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night to improve its record to 8-4.
It marked coach Pat Narduzzi’s fifth eight-win season since being hired in 2015. The Panthers will await word on which bowl they’ll be traveling to and who their opponent will be on Dec. 4.
The Panthers finish with another November to remember: Pitt ended the season with a nice November after an ugly October. After dropping three of four games in October and watching their record fall to 4-4 after an abysmal loss in Chapel Hill on Oct. 29, the Panthers responded by rattling off four straight wins to finish the regular season 8-4. It’s the second straight year that the Panthers have gone undefeated in November. They’ve also owned an 10-1 November record dating back to the 2020 season.
While Pitt fell short of another appearance in the ACC championship game, the Panthers responded to their midseason adversity admirably and finish with a respectable record, which could have easily gone the other way.
Israel Abanikanda had a truly special season: With 111 rushing yards against the Hurricanes, Abanikanda posted his ninth 100-yard game of the season – and the junior tailback played in only 10 1/2 games. Abanikanda carried the ball only 15 times, but averaged 7.4 yards per carry. He also rushed for two touchdowns against Miami. Abanikanda finishes the regular season with 1,431 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, 21 total touchdowns and 1,805 all-purpose yards. He becomes just the fourth Pitt running back with 20-plus rushing scores and joins some elite company. The other three to do it are Tony Dorsett, LeSean McCoy and James Conner.
Abanikanda entered the game leading the country in scoring and total touchdowns, and his numbers against Miami will add to those leads. If Abanikanda has played his final game as a Panther, it was another great performance by a special player.
The defense put on another solid performance: The defense didn’t miss a beat despite being without two of its biggest playmakers with both defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado not making the trip to south Florida due to injuries. SirVocea Dennis picked off Tyler Van Dyke at the Pitt 3-yard line on Miami’s first drive and returned it 67 yards into Hurricanes’ territory. The Panthers would score four plays later. Javon McIntyre intercepted Jacurri Brown on Miami’s second drive. Erick Hallett recovered a fumble by Miami tight end Will Mallory that led to another touchdown. The Panthers also added six sacks for a total of 45 on the year, which should be enough for them to finish the regular season leading the country in sacks.
The Panthers gave up an average of 14.5 points per game in November and were a major factor in the team going 4-0 this month.
The passing game had a good night: The much-maligned passing game put up a strong showing in the regular-season finale. Kedon Slovis completed 18 of 28 passes for 256 yards and threw three touchdown passes for the first time since Week 5 against Georgia Tech. Jared Wayne caught all three touchdowns against the Hurricanes after catching just two scores in the previous 11 games. He also posted a career-high 199 yards against Miami. It was a nice way to cap off the season for the team’s leading receiver, who has become a downfield weapon and Slovis’ favorite target.
Wayne finishes the season with 1,006 yards, which gives Wayne the 10th-best receiving season in Pitt history.
Pitt gets a rare win against the Hurricanes: Regardless of the records of the two programs, Miami always seems to have Pitt’s number. Prior to Saturday, the Panthers hadn’t beat Miami since 2017, in Kenny Pickett’s first start. The two times the Panthers won the ACC Coastal Division, in 2018 and 2021, they lost to the Hurricanes. Saturday’s win was the first time Pitt won in Miami since 2014 and only the team’s fourth win over the Hurricanes in 26 matchups dating back to 1984.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.