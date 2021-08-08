PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pitt football team opened its 2021 training camp at the team’s South Side facilities on Friday. It will be the seventh season under coach Pat Narduzzi.
Last year, the Panthers finished with a 6-5 record and opted not to play in a bowl game. The Panthers lost nine players from last season’s roster to the NFL, with five of those losses coming on defense. Pitt did get a boost when quarterback Kenny Pickett decided to return for a fifth and final season, his fourth as a full-time starter.
Will the Panthers be able to overcome the players they’ve lost and once again contend for the ACC Coastal Division title?
Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers begin training camp and prepare for the 2021 season.
1. Who will be Kenny Pickett’s backup?
Right now, Narduzzi says junior Nick Patti is the guy behind Pickett while sophomores Davis Beville and Joey Yellen will battle for the No. 3 spot. While Patti was Pickett’s backup in 2019 and started the Delaware game that season, Yellen got the nod when Pickett went down with injury last year, making starts against Miami and Notre Dame. Yellen didn’t make a great case for himself as he completed 48% of his passes against the Hurricanes, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown, but fumbled on crucial series in the third quarter that allowed Miami to take a two-score lead. Yellen fared far worse against the Fighting Irish, completing only 10 passes for 101 yards and throwing three interceptions.
Patti played in two games last year, in garbage time against Notre Dame and as a goal-line quarterback against Florida State, in which he rushed for two scores.
Narduzzi said Patti wasn’t in the conversation for the backup quarterback position last year because of time missed due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing. Narduzzi said Patti missed too much time to really compete for the job.
“It’s hard to play any position when you miss practice,” Narduzzi said on Friday. “It’s certainly hard to compete when you’re not there.”
2. How will the defense fare with losing so many leaders?
Since the beginning of last season, Pitt’s defense has lost starting defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver, safeties Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford and cornerback Jason Pinnock.
Defensive coordinator Randy Bates acknowledged the losses, but still believes there’s plenty of talent on the defense.
“We lost some great football players, but we have a lot of kids who play, and they’ve played a lot, but they’re not very experienced,” Bates said. “We’ll just stack one day on top of each other and try to improve every day.”
Bates says this defense reminds him a lot of 2018, his first season as defensive coordinator and the year Pitt won the ACC Coastal Division.
“If you watch that season – and some of it was my fault, being a new coordinator, getting to know everybody – but as we got along, we got better and better and better,” Bates said. “I believe we just continued to build on that the last couple of years. Now I think we’re having to start back a little bit with younger guys.”
The secondary will look much different after losing three of four starters from last season, but cornerback Damarri Mathis returns after missing all of 2020 due to a non-football injury. Also returning is Erick Hallett, who has started at both safety positions and at nickel in the past. Brandon Hill will be vying for starting time at safety after making a major impact in Pitt’s win over Florida State last year. Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods both made starts at cornerback last season and the Panthers have added Kentucky transfer M.J. Devonshire to their defensive backfield as well.
“We have to figure out the dynamics of who are the four guys that are going to start and who are the four guys that are going to back them up,” Bates said. “That’s what camp is all about.”
3. Who will win the starting running back job?
Early in spring camp, Narduzzi named junior Vincent Davis the starting tailback. His tune changed after seeing sophomore Israel Abanikanda take a big step forward, particularly in pass protection over the course of spring camp.
On Friday, running backs coach and special teams coordinator Andre Powell spoke of the strides Abanikanda made in pass protection during spring ball and what he still needs to do to be even better.
“The biggest thing he hadn’t improved on was recognition to figure out who he had to block and the adjustments, but he’s improved there,” Powell said.
“Physically, blocking, he needs to improve from that standpoint,” Powell continued. “He made some improvement, but the bar is high, and we put a lot of stock in not letting our quarterback get hit.”
On Friday, Narduzzi said “Izzy” is the starter – at least for right now.
“I would say what has separated Izzy at this point is he’s big, he’s physical, he’s fast and he’s consistent,” Narduzzi said. “He’s focused. I think he’s serious about his game. He wants to be ‘the guy.’ Right now, he’s more serious and more disciplined.”
4. Will the Panthers finally see production from the tight end position?
In recent years, the tight end position has not given the Panthers much production. Last year, it looked like that would come to an end with the addition of Florida transfer Lucas Krull, but Krull was injured early in the season and missed Pitt’s final nine games. With the NCAA not counting the 2020 season towards players’ eligibility, Krull was able to return to the Panthers.
“He’s shown great leadership,” tight ends coach Tim Salem said of Krull. “He’s worked very hard in the offseason to improve his body mass and body strength.”
Pickett seems excited about the possibility of seeing more from the tight ends this year.
“Obviously, Lucas had a great spring,” Pickett said. “He’s just a guy I keep tabs on on the field. I know where he’s at, I know what route he’s got. If there’s a mismatch, I can obviously single him out. He’s kind of a get out of jail free card, just because of his size and speed.”
Pickett also mentioned sophomore Kyi Wright and true freshman Gavin Bartholomew as guys to keep an eye on at tight end.
“Kyi stepped up huge and he kind of made a jump in the spring,” Pickett said. “I was so happy to see it because he works really hard, and you want to see those guys get rewarded for the kind of work and effort they put in.”
“Gavin’s a young guy who stuck out immediately,” Pickett said. “I think he’ll follow in Lucas’ footsteps in terms of athleticism and his ability.”
“I think they’ve got a great room,” Pickett continued. “We’re excited to see them grow this camp.”
5. Who will win the kicking job?
For the first time in four years, the Pitt will have a new kicker. The Panthers will have the next three weeks of camp to decide whether redshirt freshman Ben Sauls or walk-on redshirt sophomore Sam Scarton will succeed Alex Kessman at kicker. Kessman was a four-year starter at the position and became known for his long-distance field goals. The competition between Sauls and Scarton was tough during the spring, but only Sauls kicked in the Blue-Gold Game after Scarton suffered an injury.
Powell weighed in on the kicking battle on Friday.
“We got two guys with talent, but talent alone probably won’t get it,” Powell said. “My guess is it’s going to be (whoever is) the stronger of the two mentally.”
Fourth-year punter Kirk Christodoulou, who also serves as holder on field goals, says the competition is close and believes regardless of who wins the job, both will be better kickers because they’ve had to battle it out.
“Right now, the competition is just fierce. Through spring ball, they were both excellent,” Christodoulou said. “I’m very excited to see how they go through the whole camp.
“I think they’re both in a good spot because whoever ends up winning that competition will make that person better and the guy who doesn’t end up winning – whether he chooses to stay or go elsewhere – they will both be made much better kickers because of it.”
