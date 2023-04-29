PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh football team had five more players hear their names called during the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Panthers finished with six total selections this year, including first-round defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick.
Pitt's six draft picks tied for the ACC lead with Clemson and ranked fifth nationally.
It is the second time in three drafts the Panthers had six selections. Pitt also had six picks in 2021, 2004 and 1992. The previous time Pitt had more than six players drafted was in 1990, when seven Panthers were taken over the course of a 12-round event.
Over the past three drafts (2021-23), the Panthers' 14 picks are the most of any ACC program. Clemson is second with 13.
In Pitt annals, the 14 picks are the most over a three-year period since 1990-92, when 17 Panthers were taken. The 1992 draft was the last to have 12 rounds.
Offensive tackle Carter Warren was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round (120th overall). Warren played in 40 collegiate games, making 39 starts at Pitt.
"We are thrilled Carter gets to live out his NFL dream by returning home to play for the New York Jets," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Coach Robert Saleh is not only getting a great offensive lineman, but also a leader. There's a reason Carter was a captain for us and I know he will do the same, on and off the field, for the Jets."
Running back Israel Abanikanda also went to the Jets in the fifth round (143rd overall). Abanikanda was the ACC rushing champion (1,431 yards) and the NCAA statistical champion in scoring (11.6 points per game), total touchdowns (21) and rushing touchdowns (20). His 320 rushing yards on Oct. 8 against Virginia Tech set a new single-game record.
"What an awesome moment for a Brooklyn kid to go and play for the hometown New York Jets," Narduzzi said. "Izzy is an absolute steal for them. He is going to give the Jets home run speed in the backfield and can help them in the return game, too."
Linebacker SirVocea Dennis was picked by Tampa Bay in the fifth round (153rd overall). Manning Pitt's middle linebacker position this past year, he paced the team in tackles (94) and forced fumbles (two).
"SirVocea is going to be a tremendous addition in Tampa for Coach Bowles, who certainly knows what it takes to build great defenses," Narduzzi said. "SirVocea might just be the most intelligent player I've ever coached. A 'green dot guy' if there ever was one. We are thrilled SirVocea and Calijah will be continuing their football journey together."
Safety Erick Hallett II was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round (208th overall). Hallett finished his Pitt career by making 31 consecutive starts and was responsible for a team-high six turnovers (three interceptions and three fumble recoveries) this past year.
"Erik Hallett was so vital to our defense during his career," Narduzzi said. "He's such a smart, instinctive and athletic player. Erik is everything you want in a safety and I know he will be a really big asset in Jacksonville."
Safety Brandon Hill was Pitt's final selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the seventh round to the Houston Texans (248th overall). Hill was the Panthers' second-leading tackler this past season with 67 stops, adding two pass breakups and one fumble recovery (returned for a 30-yard touchdown).
"The Texans are getting both speed and an aggressive hitter in Brandon Hill," Narduzzi said. "He has the ability to not only compete at safety, but also be a real difference-maker on special teams. Coach DeMeco Ryans and his staff got a real gem in a later round. I know Brandon will be ready to get to work upon arrival."
Reported free-agent signings as of Saturday evening included defensive end Deslin Alexandre (New York Jets), Habakkuk Baldonado (New York Giants), offensive lineman Gabe Houy (Chicago) and wide receiver Jared Wayne (Houston).
