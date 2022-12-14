Louisville and Pitt will meet for a third time Thursday night in the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball national semifinals.
A trip to Saturday’s championship match awaits the winner between the Atlantic Coast Conference co-champions at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
No. 1 overall seed Texas (26-1) meets San Diego (31-1), which defeated Pitt in five sets on Aug. 26, in the first semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.
Louisville (30-2) and Pittsburgh (31-3) will play 30 minutes following the first semifinal on ESPN.
Texas is seeking its third national title and first since 2012. The Longhorns finished as runner-up in 1995, 2009, 2015, 2016 and 2020. The other three schools have not advanced to the championship match.
The Texas trio consisting of three-time Big 12 player of the year Logan Eggleston, Zoe Fleck and Asjia O’Neal were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American first team. San Diego graduate student setter Gabby Blossom, a Penn State transfer, was selected to the first team.
Louisville and Pitt shared the ACC regular-season title with matching 17-1 league marks. On Oct. 23, Pitt edged the Cardinals in five sets at home. Host Louisville swept the Panthers on Nov. 18.
In the first meeting, Pitt graduate student right-side hitter Courtney Buzzerio, a transfer from Iowa, netted 22 kills to front a prolific offense. Graduate student middle blocker Serena Gray, a Penn State transfer, added 15 kills on a .480 hitting percentage. Sophomore setter/right-side hitter Rachel Fairbanks added 37 assists and 10 digs. Senior defensive specialist/libero Ashley Browske chipped in 13 digs.
Louisville outside hitter Claire Chaussee, the ACC player of the year, finished with 17 kills and 10 digs. Outside hitter Nena Mbonu added 14 kills, and ACC defensive player of the year Amaya Tillman provided 10 blocks. ACC setter of the year Raquel Lazaro compiled 42 assists and 11 digs.
In Louisville’s sweep, Chaussee totaled 13 kills to lead an offense that hit .309. Pitt was held to an .088 hitting percentage as the Cardinals amassed 20 blocks. Lazaro orchestrated a balanced offense with 32 assists. Louisville’s Elena Scott scooped up 13 digs.
The ACC is the first conference to send multiple teams to back-to-back national semifinals since the Big Ten did so in 2018 (Illinois and Nebraska) and 2019 (Wisconsin and Minnesota).
In the 2021 national semifinals, Louisville lost to eventual champion Wisconsin in five sets, and Pitt fell to Nebraska in four sets.
Both teams earned five-set victories in Saturday’s regional finals to advance to the final four once again. This is the first time in the 42-year history of the event no Big Ten or Pac-12 teams are in the national semifinals.
Louisville is led by ACC coach of the year Dani Busboom Kelly. The Cardinals knocked off Samford, Purdue, Baylor and Oregon in the NCAA tournament. Chaussee, Aiko Jones, Lazro, Scott and Tillman were ACC first-team selections. Chaussee was named to the AVCA All-American first team, Scott is on the second team and Tillman is a third-team selection.
Pitt coach Dan Fisher, who was named East Coast Region coach of the year, has led the Panthers to a Division I-best 140 victories since the 2018 season.
Buzzerio, Gray and redshirt junior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez earned spots on the ACC first team. Fairbanks and senior middle blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo were named to the second team. Buzzerio, the East Coast Region player of the year, and Gray were named to the AVCA All-American first team, Vazquez Gomez is on the second team and Fairbanks in on the third.
Pitt defeated Colgate, Brigham Young, Florida and Wisconsin in the NCAA tournament. Pitt handed the Badgers their first home loss of the season in a dramatic match (23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13) on Saturday. Lexis Akeo (16 assists and 10 digs), Fairbanks (37 assists and 16 digs) and Vazquez Gomez (22 digs and 11 kills) each netted double-doubles. Madison Regional MVP Buzzerio chipped in 18 kills, and Nwokolo totaled 12 kills at a .458 clip.
On Dec. 3, Fairbanks became the first player in program history to record a triple-double in an NCAA tournament match with 28 assists, 13 digs and 10 kills. The California native has 851 assists, 282 digs, 136 kills and a team-best 39 aces. She has 15 double-doubles this season, including four straight in the NCAA tournament.
The 6-foot-5 Buzzerio leads the Pitt offense with 448 kills to go with 33 aces.
Vazquez Gomez has 351 kills to accompany her 279 digs. Gray has 238 kills and a team-best 127 blocks. Washington State transfer and 6-foot-5 outside hitter Julianna Dalton has 234 kills. Browske fronts the defense with 313 digs. Nwokolo has 114 blocks.
Louisville ranks third in the country with an average of 2.98 blocks per set. Chaussee has 415 kills. Jones has accumulated 280 kills, 100 blocks and 44 aces, and Tillman has 236 kills and 157 blocks. Lazaro has 1,075 assists and 225 digs. Scott leads the Cardinals with 433 digs.
