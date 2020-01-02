PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh volleyball coach Dan Fisher has signed a new contract that ensures his leadership of the Panthers through at least the 2026 season, Athletic Director Heather Lyke announced Thursday.
“It is with genuine enthusiasm that we reaffirm our long term commitment to cach Dan Fisher,” Lyke said. “Our volleyball program has become a model for all of our teams and represents our department-wide goal of comprehensive excellence. They have won three consecutive ACC championships and have done it with integrity both athletically and academically.”
Since his arrival in Pittsburgh prior to the 2013 season, Fisher has led the Panthers to unprecedented heights, including three consecutive ACC championship titles (2017-19).
In seven years at Pitt, Fisher has amassed a record of 178-49 (.784), including a mark of 106-29 (.785) in the ACC. The Panthers have posted 19 or more wins in each of Fisher’s seven seasons, including back-to-back 30-2 campaigns in 2018-19.
Fisher’s 253 career victories make him the winningest active Division I women’s volleyball coach with nine or fewer seasons at the helm. He ranks fifth out of 335 active Division I women’s volleyball head coaches with a career winning percentage of .832 (253-51).
