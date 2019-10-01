ERZAL[mdash] Doris A. "Dorie", 93, of Lilly, passed away October 1, 2019 at Rebekah Manor in Portage, surrounded by her family. Doris was born on February 18, 1926 in Lilly. The daughter of the late Walter and Clara (Kois) Godish. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Erzal, Sr. and …