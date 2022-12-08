Pittsburgh 3, Florida 1: In Madison, Wisconsin, the No. 2-seeded Panthers advanced to the regional finals for the third year in a row on Thursday afternoon, defeating the Gators in four sets (25-20, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22) inside UW Field House.
The Panthers will play No. 1 seed and defending national champion Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
"I thought on the night, we were the better team in transition," Pitt coach Dan Fisher said. "We showed a lot of grit, withstanding long rallies and often coming away from them with points. I was pleased with our service game and our poise in tough moments. It was a very good volleyball match with some high-level rallies. They pushed us to the edge and overall, I'm so proud of this group for advancing."
Pitt is one of three teams in Division I to advance to three straight regional finals, joining Texas and Wisconsin.
The Panthers have lost only one set this tournament. They are tied with Texas and Wisconsin for the fewest NCAA tournament sets lost in Division I over the past three seasons (11). This was the 30th win of the season for Pitt, marking the fourth straight 30-win campaign (excluding the 24-match COVID shortened season of 2020-21). Pitt is the only team in the nation to have won 30 matches in each of the past four seasons. Pitt leads Division I with 139 victories since 2018.
Pitt's Courtney Buzzerio led the team with 19 kills, while tying a season high with eight digs. Buzzerio led the team defensively alongside Rachel Fairbanks, who also finished with eight digs. At the net, Buzzerio and Serena Gray each netted five blocks. Gray and Chiamaka Nwokolo were outstanding in the middle, combining for 17 kills on .405 hitting. Gray made nine kills without committing an error, finishing with a hitting percentage of .409. Her 22 attempts without an error is the second-most as a Panther.
Pitt's Cam Ennis set a season high, stepping into the outside hitter position to the tune of six kills. Fairbanks set a new career best for assists in an NCAA tournament match, making 38, tied for the fifth most in the modern scoring era by a Panther in a tournament match.
The service game proved to be the difference in the match with Pitt making four aces and only two errors while Florida made three aces with 11 errors.
Wisconsin 3, Penn State 2: In Madison, Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions fought back from a 2-0 deficit to force a fifth set before falling 3-2 (25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8) to the Badgers in Thursday's regional semifinal.
The Nittany Lions, who were competing in their 34th NCAA regional, closed the season at 26-8 overall. They competed in their 42nd-consecutive NCAA tournament to remain the only program in the country to play in the event every year.
The Badgers upped their record to 28-3 with their 21st-straight victory.
Penn State fell behind 2-0 in the match before coming alive in the next two sets in front of a raucous crowd in Madison. The Lions trailed 21-18 in the third set before tying it up with a 3-0 run. The Badgers took a 22-21 lead, but the Lions responded with another 3-0 run that included a kill by Alexa Markley, an ace by Gillian Grimes, and a kill by Allie Holland. Kashauna Williams secured the 25-23 win with a kill. Markley and Williams had four kills apiece in the set, while Cassie Kuerschen contributed six kills.
The fourth set wasn't as close as Penn State took a 12-11 lead and never trailed again on their way to a 25-20 triumph. The Lions had five aces in the set, including two apiece from Kuerschen and Seleisa Elisaia. Katie Clark hit .625 with six kills to lead the offensive attack.
Penn State scored the first point in the fifth set on a kill by Williams, but Wisconsin came right back with a 6-0 run. The Lions would only get as close as four at 7-3.
Williams led the Lions with 14 kills and was impressive defensively with five blocks, including three solo. Clark was right behind her with 13 kills on .296 hitting. Zoe Weatherington racked up 11 kills, while Allie Holland added eight.
A strong performance from the service line kept Penn State in contention. The Lions had 10 aces in the match, led by Elisaia with four in addition to her 48 assists and seven digs. Grimes added three aces to her nine digs.
Two Penn State players had double-digit digs. Maddy Bilinovic led the team with 17. Kuerschen tallied 10.
Blocks led Wisconsin to the win as the Badgers piled up 23 on the night. Caroline Crawford had 12. Anna Smrek and Danielle Hart tallied eight apiece. Smrek also had 13 kills on .579 hitting.
Thursday's match wrapped up Katie Schumacher-Cawley's first season as head coach of Penn State. The Lions appeared in every week of the AVCA Coaches Poll, getting as high as No. 9 in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.