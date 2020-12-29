PITTSBURGH – Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has announced the addition of mid-year transfer offensive lineman Marcus Minor, who played the past four seasons at Maryland.
Minor, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound guard, has enrolled at the university and will participate in spring drills. He will have two seasons of immediate eligibility remaining.
Minor started 17 games at Maryland from 2017-20, contributing as both a guard and tackle. A native of Lanham, Maryland, he was a highly regarded prep prospect at perennial power DeMatha Catholic.
“Marcus is an outstanding addition to our 2021 recruiting class,” Narduzzi said. “Our offensive line coach, Dave Borbely, recruited him to Maryland so there already was an established relationship there.
“Marcus is not only big, but also very athletic and has great feet. He arrives at Pitt with a lot of playing experience already under his belt. We’re looking forward to working with him this spring.”
