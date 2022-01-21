PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh native Frank Cignetti Jr. has been named as Pitt's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach by Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi.
Owning more than three decades of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels, this marks Cignetti's third appointment at Pitt. He began his coaching career as a Panthers graduate assistant in 1989. From 2009-10, Cignetti was Pitt's offensive coordinator under Dave Wannstedt.
Cignetti joins Narduzzi's staff after spending the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Boston College.
In total, Cignetti brings to Pitt 32 years of accomplished coaching experience - 21 in college and 11 in the National Football League. He has coordinated offenses at seven different schools and in the NFL. Cignetti has worked alongside future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning.
"Having the opportunity to bring Frank back to Pitt is a tremendous coup for our entire program," Narduzzi said. "He's an extremely talented football coach and teacher. Frank has worked with some of the greatest quarterbacks in the game. He knows what it takes to build a championship-caliber offense. I really think Frank's experience and knowledge will make us better in every positional room.
"Beyond football, Frank understands and values what Pitt and Pittsburgh are all about. This is home for him. His passion and energy are going to make an immediate connection with our team."
"My family and I are extremely grateful to coach Pat Narduzzi for the opportunity to return home to Pittsburgh and coach at Pitt, two places that have always remained very close to our hearts," Cignetti said. "There are some incredibly special things happening at Pitt and it is exciting to become a part of it. I can't wait to work with this great coaching staff and, most importantly, get to know and work with our players. I know everyone is wholly committed to building on last year's ACC championship and continuing to elevate this proud program."
Cignetti's family has deep ties to Pitt and western Pennsylvania football. His father, College Football Hall of Fame inductee Frank Cignetti Sr., was a Pitt assistant from 1966-68 and later the head coach at both West Virginia (1976-79) and Indiana (Pa.) (1986-2005). His brother, Curt, was also a Pitt assistant (1983-84 and 1993-99) who now is the head coach at James Madison University.
During his most recent Pitt tenure, Cignetti's influence figured prominently for the 2009 team, which finished 10-3 and ranked No. 15 in the final polls. The Panthers' offensive arsenal included a 1,700-yard rusher in Dion Lewis and 1,000-yard receiver in Jon Baldwin. Moreover, quarterback Bill Stull ranked among the nation's most efficient passers (No. 10 nationally, 150.6 rating), throwing for more than 2,600 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Lewis was named the Big East's 2009 Offensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Tight end Dorin Dickerson, who caught 10 touchdowns that season, earned first-team All-America honors. For his impact, Cignetti was a nominee for the prestigious Broyles Award.
Following Pitt, Cignetti was offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2011.
Cignetti would spend the next seven seasons in the NFL, working with the St. Louis Rams (2012-15), New York Giants (2016-17) and Green Bay Packers (2018).
Cignetti coached the Rams' quarterbacks his initial three seasons before serving as offensive coordinator his final year. He coached the quarterbacks in New York and Green Bay.
Cignetti's other NFL appointments came with the San Francisco 49ers (quarterbacks, 2007), New Orleans Saints (quarterbacks, 2000-01) and Kansas City Chiefs (quality control, 1999).
Cignetti coordinated offenses at California (2008), North Carolina (2006) and Fresno State (2002-05).
From 1990-98, Cignetti was on his father's staff at Indiana (Pa.), where he was an all-conference safety before earning his bachelor's degree in 1988. He served as wide receivers, secondary and quarterbacks coach before elevating to offensive coordinator for his final two seasons. During his tenure, IUP twice advanced to the NCAA Division II national title game and earned a berth in the semifinals four times.
