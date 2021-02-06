Following an 11-point upset win over No. 16 Virginia Tech on Wednesday evening, Pitt was looking to replicate that success when the Panthers traveled to Charlottesville to face No. 14 Virginia.
But the Cavaliers and their 3-point shooting proved to be too much for the Panthers, as the ACC’s top team defeated Pitt, 73-66, at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday.
Virginia’s Sam Hauser led all scorers with 23 points. The 6-foot-8 transfer from Marquette shot 88.9 % percent from the floor including 75% from 3-point range.
The Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and led for much of the first half, before the Cavaliers pulled ahead in the waning moments and took a 30-27 lead into halftime.
The two teams were tied 36-36 at the media timeout with 15:57 remaining in the game.
Then the wheels came off for the Panthers.
Virginia came out of the timeout and went on a 16-0 run over the next 3:36. Hauser made three 3-pointers and two free throws during that span. Pitt trailed 52-36 with 12:21 left in the game.
The Panthers didn’t go quietly, as they erased some of the deficit to pull within seven with just over two minutes remaining, but it was simply too little too late for Pitt.
Justin Champagnie, who came into the game leading the ACC in both points and rebounds, finished with 18 points and 10 points for his ninth double-double of the season.
Pitt will face Louisville at the KFC Yum Center at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
