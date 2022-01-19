PITTSBURGH – It was another close game between Pitt and Virginia at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday night and another close loss for the Panthers as they fell 66-61 to the Cavaliers.
“We lost this game because we didn’t defend well enough,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game. “A team shot 60% in (the second) half against us. You’re not going to win many games like that.”
When Pitt and Virginia last met on the court in early December, the Cavaliers handed Pitt its second consecutive one-point loss as Jayden Gardner’s step-back jumper bounced off the rim a few times before falling through the net, giving the Cavaliers a 57-56 lead with under one second remaining.
While the score wasn’t as close on Wednesday night, the game again came down to the wire. Guard Femi Odukale scored five straight points for the Panthers, including making three clutch free throws late to pull Pitt within a score. Virginia led 62-59 with 1:34 remaining. Following a Virginia timeout, Cavaliers guard Aarman Franklin missed a 3-point shot. The Panthers had the ball with under a to go, but Mouhamadou Gueye’s layup missed. Franklin grabbed the rebound and stormed down the court, making a driving layup, and giving Virginia a five-point lead with 26 seconds remaining, putting the game out of reach for the Panthers.
“We got some looks down the stretch. We have to be able to finish those through contact. We knew it was going to be a very physical game,” Capel said.
It was again the John Hugley show for Pitt as the sophomore big man scored a game-high 23 points and added seven rebounds. Hugley also made 8 of 9 shots from the free-throw line.
Pitt guard Jamarius Burton scored 12 – his eleventh straight game scoring in double digits – but was limited by the Virginia defense, taking only seven shots throughout the contest. Odukale finished the night with 10 points after being held to just two in the first half.
It was a low-scoring game to start as two of the ACC’s top three defensive teams faced off on the hardwood, with only 22 total points scored in the first 10 minutes of the contest. Virginia led early, before the Panthers took their first lead on an Odukale jumper with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.
The scoring went back and forth before Pitt went on a 6-0 run to lead 22-17 with three minutes remaining until halftime. The Cavaliers responded with a 10-0 run courtesy of Gardner and Reece Beekman, who each scored five during the run.
Virginia led 29-25 at halftime.
The Cavaliers continued to lead for the rest of the game. A Burton jumper would pull the Panthers within one with 10 minutes remaining in the game and Virginia leading 45-44. The Cavaliers responded with a 9-0 run to go up by 10 with under eight minutes to play before the Panthers were able to pull within a score late.
“Our defense wasn’t to the level that it needs to be to be the championship program like them,” Capel said. “They made us play. They got into a great rhythm offensively. It didn’t matter what we did – man, zone, we tried both – it wasn’t effective.”
Beekman came into the contest averaging just seven points per game, but he led the Cavaliers with 19 on Wednesday night, including making 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Gardner added 14 while forward Kadin Shedrick scored 12, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor.
“Our game plan against (Beekman) coming in was to play off of him. He made us pay in the first half by hitting three 3s,” Capel said. “He’s a terrific player, a really talented player, and he stepped up and had an outstanding game for them.”
Virginia’s win on Wednesday night marks its eighth consecutive win over Pitt. The loss drops Pitt’s record to 7-11 overall and 2-5 in the ACC.
The Panthers will travel to Clemson for a 6 p.m. matchup with the Tigers on Saturday night.
