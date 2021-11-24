PITTSBURGH – A game that got off to a promising start for Pitt ended in a blowout victory for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores topped the Panthers, 68-52, at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday night.
Pitt’s record fell to 2-3 with the defeat as coach Jeff Capel lost to his former AAU teammate Jerry Stackhouse. The two played on the Charlotte Sonics together in 1992 before Capel went to Duke and Stackhouse chose rival North Carolina.
Vanderbilt went scoreless for seven minutes in the first half, but the Panthers failed to pull away, never holding a lead of more than nine points.
Pitt’s Femi Odukale and Vanderbilt’s Trey Thomas led all scorers with 14 points each. 12 of Thomas’ points came on three-pointers. Freshman Nate Santos added 11 points, six rebounds and an assist for the Panthers while Scotty Pippen Jr. notched 11 points, five rebounds and five assists for Vanderbilt.
Mouhamadou Gueye’s dunk with 7:29 remaining in the first half gave the Panthers an 18-9 lead. A steal by Pippen led to a Tyrin Lawrence layup, which Pippen followed up with a three-pointer. Jordan Wright added a three of his own and the Commodores were within a point with 4:51 remaining in the half.
Vanderbilt’s use of zone defense gave the Panthers fits and the Commodores took a 24-23 lead into halftime.
The Panthers never led in the second half but kept the game close early on. Jamarius Burton’s layup pulled the Panthers within two at the under-eight timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, Thomas got to work. Held scoreless until 7:44 remained in the game, the sophomore guard hit four three-pointers over the next 4:25 as Vanderbilt went on a 22-4 run to take a commanding 66-46 lead with 1:57 remaining.
Pitt will host Maryland-Baltimore County on Saturday at 2 p.m. In 2018, the Retrievers became the first 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed when they upset Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
