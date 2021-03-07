PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh has issued a public reprimand of men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel for violating the ACC Sportsmanship Principle following Pitt’s game at Clemson on Saturday, March 6.
Capel’s postgame comments regarding officials were in violation of the ACC Sportsmanship Principle that states: “Public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics program are prohibited, therefore, from commenting while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office.”
Coach Capel accepts full accountability for his actions, understands the consequences of the comments and has spoken privately to the appropriate parties involved.
The University of Pittsburgh, the ACC and Coach Capel consider this matter resolved and will have no further comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.