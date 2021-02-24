PITTSBURGH – Pitt has lost another basketball player after it was announced Wednesday starting point guard Xavier Johnson is leaving the program and will enter the transfer portal immediately.
“The Pitt men’s basketball program and Xavier Johnson have mutually agreed that it is in everyone’s best interest to part ways,” coach Jeff Capel said in a statement. "He will enter the transfer portal and is no longer a member of our program. We wish him the best of luck as he looks to continue his career elsewhere."
The junior was Pitt’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Johnson was second in the ACC in assists. He finished his Pitt career with 1,152 points, 30th on the school’s all-time list.
Capel had recently voiced frustration with Johnson after a one-point loss to N.C. State last week. Johnson was called for a technical foul in back-to-back contests – against the Wolfpack and Georgia Tech three days prior.
“Nothing I’ve said has worked,” Capel said of Johnson after the N.C. State game. “I’ve been telling him for three years, 2 1/2 years now. Stop talking to the refs. Stop being demonstrative. Nothing we’ve said has worked.”
Johnson was one of Capel’s first recruits after being hired at Pitt in 2018. A Virginia native, Johnson was ranked by ESPN as the seventh-best prospect in the state and the 33rd-ranked point guard nationally. Johnson’s departure follows that of Trey McGowens, another 2018 recruit who left the program following last season.
In his freshman year of 2018-19, Johnson led the team with 15.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. He started all 33 games his freshman year and seemed to have a promising future at Pitt ahead.
Johnson underwent a sophomore slump in 2019-20 as his points per game fell to 11.7 and he was overtaken as Pitt’s leading scorer by freshman Justin Champagnie.
The best game of Johnson’s college career came on Feb. 3, when he was instrumental in the Panthers’ upset of No. 16 Virginia Tech. Johnson finished the game with 32 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds while committing just two turnovers and two fouls.
The script quickly flipped as the Feb. 14 matchup against Georgia Tech was perhaps the low point for Johnson. Despite scoring 13 points against the Yellow Jackets, Johnson turned the ball over seven times, was called for a technical foul, and spent much of the second half on the bench with four fouls, eventually fouling out of the game with just under two minutes remaining.
The loss of their starting point guard is another blow for the Panthers, who began the season 8-2 but have lost seven of their past eight games. Johnson’s departure will further decimate their already thin lineup.
Freshman forward John Hugley is suspended indefinitely following felony charges. Second-leading scorer Au’Diese Toney – the final remaining member of the 2018 recruiting class – missed the Panthers’ last game with an injury.
Freshman point guard Femi Odukale, Johnson’s likely successor, injured his calf against N.C. State on Feb. 17. Odukale was able to play against Florida State on Saturday, though Capel said he is still working through his injury.
