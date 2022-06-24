PITTSBURGH – Pitt will travel to Evanston, Illinois, for the second time in the past three seasons to face Northwestern on Nov. 28 in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Game time and television designation will be announced at a later date.
The Panthers are 4-4 all-time in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, including a 2-2 mark in road contests. Pitt posted a dramatic come-from-behind 71-70 victory at Northwestern in the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge as Justin Champagnie burst onto the national scene with 20 points and 20 rebounds to go along with a game-winning dunk in the final seconds of play.
Pitt has won the past four meetings and is 10-10 all-time against the Wildcats. This season’s contest will also mark the third meeting as head coaches between former Duke teammates Jeff Capel and Chris Collins.
The ACC has a 12-8-3 edge in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with wins in each of the first 10 years of the event. The Big Ten claimed last year's challenge with an 8-6 record.
Pitt’s roster features John Hugley (14.7 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and nine double-doubles) along with a trio of 1,000-point scorers – Jamarius Burton (1,003), Nelly Cummings (1,112) and Nike Sibande (1,570) – in the backcourt.
The Panthers have made eight roster additions this spring culminating in the June addition of 2022 top-35 guard Dior Johnson. He joins Cummings, Greg Elliott, Cashius McNeilly, Blake Hinson, Fede Federiko and twins Guillermo Diaz Graham and Jorge Diaz Graham as newcomers to the program.
Pitt's full 2022-23 schedule will be announced in the fall. In addition to another installment of the Backyard Brawl in nonconference play, Pitt will also once again play a loaded ACC home schedule with North Carolina, Louisville, Syracuse, Miami, Virginia, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Boston College scheduled to make trips to the Petersen Events Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.