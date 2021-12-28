PITTSBURGH – Another game, another gut punch.
Pitt once again fought until the end only to see its efforts fall short as the Panthers lost, 68-67, to Notre Dame at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night.
It is the Panthers’ third one-point loss since Nov. 30 and their second one-point loss to an ACC team; Pitt fell to Minnesota and Virginia each by a point in back-to-back games earlier in the season.
The Panthers trailed for the final 11 minutes of the first half before knotting the score at 30 just before halftime. Pitt forward Mouhamadou Gueye and guard Femi Odukale, who was named ACC Co-Player of the Week on Monday for his 28-point performance against Jacksonville, led all scorers at the half with nine points each.
Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin – who also earned ACC Co-Player of the Week honors – made a 3-pointer a minute into the second half to give the Fighting Irish the lead, but the Panthers responded with a 9-0 run to put Pitt up 39-33 early in the second half.
Pitt’s leading scorer, John Hugley – held to five points in the first half – came alive in the second as the Panthers led 53-45 with 7:41 remaining. Hugley finished the game with 18 points to lead all scorers while notching a team high six rebounds. The sophomore also added three assists and three steals and went 8-for-9 from the free throw line.
The Panthers’ lead evaporated over the next four minutes as the Fighting Irish took advantage of Pitt’s defensive zone, getting hot from the perimeter. Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb made three 3-pointers during that span, while the Irish’s leading scorer Paul Atkinson Jr. and freshman star Blake Wesley went 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Hubb’s final three-pointer gave Notre Dame a 58-57 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
Pitt reclaimed the lead on a driving layup from Odukale with 33 seconds left in regulation. Odukale drew a foul on the play but missed the ensuing free throw, leaving the Panthers with a 67-66 lead. Hubb’s jumper with seven seconds remaining was the nail in the coffin for the Panthers.
Guard Jamarius Burton posted his sixth consecutive game in double digits as he finished Tuesday’s contest with 15 points. Gueye added 14, including three 3-pointers, and blocked two shots.
Odukale scored 13, after being held to just four in the second half.
Atkinson Jr. led Notre Dame with 16 points and eight boards while going a perfect 8-for-8 from the stripe. Hubb finished with 15 points, while Wesley added 12. Goodwin scored 11 points while making three from the beyond the arc.
The loss drops Pitt to 5-8 overall and 0-2 in ACC play.
The Panthers are scheduled to travel to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech in a New Year’s Day matinee with tip-off slated for 4 p.m.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
