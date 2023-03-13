After Pitt lost to Duke by 27 points in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament this past Thursday, the Panthers had nothing to do but wait until Sunday to see if their name would be called on the NCAA Tournament selection show.
With their postseason fate out of their control, Panthers coach Jeff Capel chose to get away from college basketball for a bit – and encouraged his players to do the same.
“We were just coming off getting our heads beat in, and I wanted to move on to the next thing. I didn't want that to linger, so we took two days off,” Capel said Monday.
The time off seems to have benefitted his players.
“We're definitely locked in on basketball, but I think those few days we had was a good chance to recharge and refocus, allowing everybody what they need to do, whether that's get in the gym, whether that's take a little bit of time away,” Nelly Cummings said. “I think everybody had their own way of doing it.
“But we got back together, and I think we're recharged and ready to go.”
Capel said he didn’t watch much college basketball after his team was knocked out of the ACC tournament, and instead spent time with his family, watching movies and some NBA games before the team got back together for practice on Sunday ahead of the selection show. The practice was kept light.
“We didn't know who we were playing (in the tournament). We really just wanted to get a workout, and that's what we did,” Capel said.
“I just really wanted us to have some fun because I knew that day was going to be fun,” Capel continued. “We were going to watch the selection show. I always felt good that we were in, and I just wanted it to be an upbeat, positive day, culminating with figuring out where we were going to be.”
The Panthers wound up in Dayton, where they’ll face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a First Four play-in game Tuesday night. The winner will advance to play sixth-seeded Iowa State Friday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C.
Pitt will have to contend with Mississippi State big man Tolu Smith. Standing at 6-foot-11 and weighing 245 pounds, Smith was named to the all-SEC first team after leading the Bulldogs in both scoring (15.8 points per game) and rebounding (8.5 per game) this season.
After getting a chance to watch some Mississippi State tape on Sunday night, Capel said Smith reminds him of one of the ACC’s most prominent big men, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot.
“I think he has some similarities to Bacot in the fact that he's very physical, an outstanding offensive rebounder and an outstanding scorer with a high percentage around the basket. He's relentless in his pursuit of the basketball,” Capel said.
“On his shots, on other people's shots, with how physical he is posting up, he's a load down there,” Capel continued. “He's a really, really outstanding player that had an outstanding year and is a huge part of their resiliency.”
Smith elevated his game in the last month, averaging just under 20 points per game over the team’s last eight contests. He was the hero of the Bulldogs’ overtime victory against Florida in the second round of the SEC tournament last week, scoring the winning bucket with 4.3 seconds remaining. Smith also had a career-high 28 points against the Gators.
Smith stood out to Greg Elliott when Elliott was watching a Mississippi State game casually, long before he knew Pitt would be playing the Bulldogs in the tournament.
“He's going to get a lot of touches. He loves to cause havoc on the offensive glass,” Elliott said. “He's going to try to attack all our weaknesses that we’ve had the majority of this year, so it's going to be a matchup.”
The Panthers may have to try and contain Smith without the help of center Federiko Federiko, who Capel says will be a game-time decision on Tuesday.
Federiko tweaked his knee against Georgia Tech last Wednesday in the ACC Tournament. He scored 19 points in that game and played 12 minutes against Duke the next day, but Capel said he didn’t like how Federiko was moving when he came out to begin the second half against the Blue Devils, and the decision was made to sideline the center for the rest of the game.
If Federiko cannot go, twin brothers Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham will see more minutes in Tuesday’s game.
“They've gotten better and better. I've said it all along, I think they have unbelievable futures. They both have had some really big moments for us in big games,” Capel said. “They've stepped up and made some big plays, and we anticipate them being ready to do that (on Tuesday).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.