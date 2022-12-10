PITTSBURGH – It was just 20 days ago that Pitt, coming off a three-game losing streak, entered halftime trailing Alabama State by three. The Panthers put together a dominant second half to walk away with 19-point win that day.
Late in the first half on Saturday, things looked similarly bleak. With 2:57 remaining before intermission, Sacred Heart led Pitt by a point. The Panthers had jumped out to an early nine-point lead, but a 15-2 spurt by the Pioneers made things much tighter than anyone in the Petersen Events Center could have expected after Pitt’s fast start.
Much like the game against Alabama State, the Panthers made adjustments and dominated in the second half to come away with 91-66 win on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers made seven 3-pointers and their 11 offensive rebounds led to 14 second-chance points during the second half.
Guard Nelly Cummings led the way for Pitt with 24 points and was 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Cummings added six rebounds and five assists. Blake Hinson, who leads the Panthers in scoring this year, posted his third double-double of the young season as he scored 19 and grabbed 11 boards. Greg Elliott added 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting, including three from beyond the arc. Federiko Federiko also posted a double-double, with 17 points and 14 boards, while also blocking three shots.
Raheem Solomon led Sacred Heart with 18 points and added five boards. Aidan Carpenter had 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting. Nico Gallette added 10 points for the Pioneers. Bryce Johnson led Sacred Heart with seven rebounds and had three points.
The Panthers wrap up their non-conference schedule when they host North Florida next Saturday with tipoff slated for 1 p.m.
