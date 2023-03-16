GREENSBORO, N.C. – A week after losing to Duke in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, the Pitt Panthers were back at the Greensboro Coliseum ahead of their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against No. 6 seed Iowa State on Friday afternoon.
It’s been a whirlwind week for the Panthers. After losing to the Blue Devils, the team returned home to Pittsburgh before traveling to Dayton for Tuesday’s First Four game against Mississippi State.
The Panthers pulled out a thrilling 60-59 win in the final seconds against the Bulldogs to advance and head back to North Carolina.
“Excited to be back in Greensboro," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "Excited to be part of the big dance. It's been a heck of a week for us already after a really emotional and hard-fought game in Dayton against a good Mississippi State team, and we're excited to play against a very good Iowa State team.”
The Panthers survived and advanced on Tuesday, despite an uncharacteristically poor performance at the free-throw line and while struggling to make shots from two-point range with star guard Jamarius Burton on the bench in foul trouble for much of the game.
Capel said the Panthers will have their hands full with an Iowa State team that counts wins over Kansas, Kansas State and Texas on its résumé. The Cyclones also defeated Texas Christian both home and away, and claimed victory over Baylor three times this season, including in this past week’s Big 12 Tournament.
“They are outstanding defensively,” Capel said. “Their ball-screen defense, their bigs are athletic. They're energetic, just the physicality in which they play with. So that's what makes them one of the better defensive teams in the country.”
Federiko injury status
Matching Iowa State’s physicality could be difficult for the Panthers, particularly if center Federiko Federiko is unable to play. Federiko missed the Mississippi State game due to a knee injury. Capel termed his status as “day-to-day” on Thursday.
Capel added that Federiko is “anxious” to get back on the court and take part in March Madness, especially after seeing the crowd in Dayton, but the coach says it all depends on his player’s health.
“We will do what's best for (Federiko) long term, not what's best in the short term for us. It has to be what's best for him,” Capel said. “We will not put him or anyone out there if there's going to be any harm for right now or for anything in the future.”
Hinson facing his former team
While Pitt hasn’t faced Iowa State in over 41 years – the first and only meeting between the two teams came on Dec. 28, 1981, with Pitt prevailing – one member of the Panthers is familiar with the Cyclones. Forward Blake Hinson spent time at Iowa State, though he never suited up in a Cyclones uniform. Hinson transferred from Mississippi in 2020, but missed all of the 2020-21 season with a non-COVID-19 medical condition. After a coaching change following that season, Hinson left Iowa State in the fall of 2021.
Hinson wasn’t eager to talk about his time at Iowa State or the circumstances surrounding his departure from Ames, but he was quick to express his feelings for his current program.
“I love it here. This is my favorite location I've ever been. H2P (Hail to Pitt),” Hinson said.
“I've made connections with a lot of people out in the city and the team, in the locker room and the coaching staff,” Hinson continued. “I'm thankful beyond belief for these people, these teammates and everybody here. I would need a whole hour special of an interview to talk about the love I got for everybody here.”
Obama and Shapiro pick Pitt to advance
Hinson and teammates Nike Sibande and Greg Elliott got a surprise at their joint press conference on Thursday when they were told former President Barack Obama and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro had each picked the Panthers to upset Iowa State. All three were overjoyed at the news, smiling and laughing at the podium.
“All right, Barack!” Hinson said. “You think Barack going to see this? Barack, what up, man? I love Barack. I'm not going to forget that right there.”
While they all seemed thrilled to have such a prominent person – and noted basketball fan – pick them to pull off the upset, it seemed to resonate even more considering the Panthers were picked to finish next-to-last in the ACC ahead of the season.
“That's super-exciting," Elliott said. "Just to know that we got people that's believing in us, all the work we put in. It's really just a real good feeling.”
Sibande concurred.
“It feels good to know that Barack Obama, you know, is placing us to get this win, man," Sibande said. "But at the end of the day, we've got to come out and take care of business.
“Just a year ago, nobody had us projected to win nothing, so it just feels good to be able to be on the other side of that for sure.”
