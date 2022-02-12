PITTSBURGH – Jeff Capel got a nice gift for his 47th birthday as his Pitt Panthers hung on to defeat North Carolina State, 71-69, on Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers had dropped their last 12 meetings with the Wolfpack, with Pitt’s last victory in the series coming on Jan. 4, 2014 – the team’s first conference game as a member of the ACC.
Pitt wrapped up its slate of five games in a 10-day stretch with back-to-back wins after topping Florida State in Tallahassee on Wednesday night.
Capel called it a “big-time, gutty win,” after the game.
“This has been an incredibly busy week with (games on) Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and to be at our best during our last two, I’m really proud of our guys for that,” Capel said.
John Hugley had his first 20-point game in nearly a month as the Pitt big man led all scorers with 21 points. Hugley went 13 of 15 from the free-throw line, bouncing back after going 1-of-6 from the stripe against Florida State on Wednesday. Hugley made two free throws with 2:53 remaining in the game that put Pitt up 61-60. The Panthers didn’t trail again.
Hugley also snagged 10 rebounds as the Panthers outrebounded the Wolfpack, 45-25.
Ithiel Horton followed up his 25-point effort on Wednesday with 17 points against North Carolina State, with 15 coming in the second half. Horton scored eight points in the final 1:12.
Hugley’s pass to a wide-open Horton under the basket led to a layup with 17 seconds remaining. That bucket made it a two-score game as Pitt led 67-63. The layup proved to be crucial as North Carolina State’s Thomas Allen made 3-pointer on the Wolfpack’s next possession, but they were unable to retake the lead. North Carolina State had no timeouts remaining and was forced to foul to stop the clock. Hugley and Horton each made a pair of free throws in the waning seconds of the game.
Jamarius Burton scored 17 for Pitt, his 19th double-digit game. Mouhamadou Gueye scored eight points in just 19 minutes of play. Gueye got into foul trouble early, playing just seven minutes in the first half. He fouled out with three minutes remaining in the game.
Gueye has been the team’s fourth-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, and leads the team with 47 blocks. Capel said the team has learned to adjust without Gueye in the game.
“I think guys stepped up," Capel said. "Will (Jeffress) stepped up and made some big plays for us, five rebounds, did a really good job defensively. Other guys stepped up. Mo’s very important to us; we’d rather have him in the game but if he’s out, we’ve learned how to adjust and to do some different things.”
Most of the first half was a back-and-forth affair as the teams traded baskets. After a dunk by Will Jeffress with 7:40 left in the first half gave Pitt a 22-21 lead, the Wolfpack went on an 8-0 run to go up 29-22 with 4:35 to go until halftime. Hugley and Jamarius Burton each sank two free throws for the Panthers before Casey Morsell’s jumper just before intermission gave the Wolfpack a 31-26 led at halftime.
The Panthers didn’t make a field goal over the final 7:39 of the first half.
Pitt roared out of the gates after halftime, going on a 19-4 run to begin the second half. Gueye’s 3-pointer gave the Panthers a 45-35 lead less than eight minutes into the half.
The Wolfpack responded with a 13-2 run of their own to take a 48-47 lead. A Hugley jumper stopped the bleeding as the Panthers scored a quick six points to take a 53-48 lead with seven and half to play, but the Wolfpack weren’t done yet. North Carolina State’s leading scorer, Dereon Seabron, came alive after being held to just four points in the first 32-plus minutes of the game. Seabron scored 13 of the Wolfpack’s final 21 points, leading the team with 17 total points.
Allen scored 14, leading the Wolfpack bench which scored 26 overall. Allen also made 4-of 7 from 3-point range. Jericole Hellems added 10 points and went 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. Guard Terquavion Smith was held to just six points after entering the game as North Carolina State’s second leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points per game.
The win on Saturday gives Pitt its first back-to-back ACC wins for the first time since January 2021, when the Panthers won three straight by beating Syracuse twice followed by a win over Duke.
The loss is North Carolina State’s six straight and marks the eighth setback in the past nine games for the Wolfpack.
After wrapping up five games in ten days, the Panthers will have Sunday off.
“We have a day off tomorrow, thank goodness. We can hopefully catch our breath a little bit and get away from basketball and get back together on Monday,” Capel said.
The Panthers will travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Capel was asked if he’d be celebrating his birthday by watching North Carolina film.
“No, I absolutely will not. I will not watch any basketball once I leave right here,” Capel said with a smile.
