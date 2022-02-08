At times during Monday night’s matchup between Pitt and Virginia Tech, it looked like a replay of Saturday night’s game between the two teams.
Pitt trailed by double-digits for much of the game while Virginia Tech stayed hot from three-point range. The result was the same as Pitt was handed another loss as the Panthers fell, 74-47, to the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.
The 47 points scored by Pitt is a season low for the Panthers.
The game started out differently than Saturday’s matchup, as the Hokies came out cold offensively going 0 for their first 6 shots on the night. Virginia Tech was held scoreless for the first five minutes of the game.
Pitt’s offense didn’t do a whole lot better, as the Panthers were able to score just five points during that time.
“Our slow start really hurt us again,” coach Jeff Capel said following the loss. “We got off to a good start in the first five minutes, thought we played really hard. We defended and we moved and then after that, they just went on a spree. They got open looks, penetration, stuff off of ball screens and we weren’t able to score in the first half.”
Once the Hokies got rolling, the Panthers couldn’t stop them. Virginia Tech went on a 17-0 run in just over five minutes, including four made three-pointers.
Pitt was unable to get into a rhythm offensively, while the shots continued to fall for the Hokies. After making 10 three-pointers in the first half against Pitt on Saturday, the Hokies weren’t quite as prolific from beyond the arc, but they still knocked down six three-pointers in the first half and finished the game making 13-of-27 from three-point range.
Virginia Tech took a 35-17 lead into the half. The 17 points scored by the Panthers in the first half were the fewest they’ve scored in a half all season.
Mouhamadou Gueye was the lone bright spot offensively for Pitt in the first half, scoring 12 of the Panthers’ 17 points, all coming on three-pointers. He finished the night scoring 15 points, all from beyond the arc.
“We weren’t able to finish, and outside of Mo, we really didn’t have anyone that was scoring in the first half,” Capel said.
The Panthers mounted an impressive comeback against the Hokies on Saturday, falling just short after trailing by 27 at the half, but another comeback wasn’t in the cards on Monday. Pitt scored more in the second half than the first, but the hole the Panthers dug early was again too deep for them to climb out of.
In addition to failing to score enough, the Panthers were outrebounded by the Hokies, 36-19, and were credited with just one offensive rebound.
“We have to do a better job blocking out. That’s the main thing,” Capel said. “We have to play with more force, we have to play with more physicality.”
Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma, who started the game with three turnovers in the first four minutes of play, led all scorers with 18 points while shooting 70% from the floor and 67% from three-point range. Guard Hunter Cattoor scored 12 for the Hokies while Nahiem Alleyne added 11. The Hokies' leading scorers on Saturday night, Storm Murphy and Justyn Mutts, were held to six and three points, respectively. Mutts led the Hokies with nine rebounds.
Pitt guard Femi Odukale was held to two points in the first half but put in another impressive second half performance, scoring 14 in the final 20 minutes. Odukale led Pitt with 16 points.
Sophomore wing Will Jeffress scored eight for Pitt and made 2-of-3 from three-point range.
Pitt’s leading scorer John Hugley began the game on the bench for the first time this season after scoring only two points against the Hokies on Saturday night. Hugley didn’t fare any better on Monday night, as he was held to two points again and played just 21 minutes.
Capel said Hugley responded well to the benching, but the team didn’t adjust well to the double teams on Pitt’s big man.
“We need him to be really good. We need him to play with a little bit more force,” Capel said. “(Virginia Tech) doubled him. Even before the catch they had a guy sitting in his lap. We all have to be able to adjust to it. John does, we do, his teammates do. It requires movement and so all of us have to work a little bit harder and better and smarter.”
Guard Jamarius Burton was held scoreless after scoring in double digits for 16 consecutive games before Monday night’s contest.
The Panthers are back at it on Wednesday night when they’ll travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State. It will be Pitt’s fourth game in seven days.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.