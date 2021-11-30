PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Coming on the heels of an embarrassing 10-point loss to Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Saturday, Pitt lost a heartbreaker as the Panthers fell to Minnesota, 54-53, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night.
Minnesota’s Luke Loewe made the game-winning shot with 2.4 seconds remaining, his first bucket of the night.
“This one hurts. All of them hurt, but this one really hurts,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said after the game. “This is a gut punch.”
The Panthers led 53-50 with 2:56 remaining after guard Femi Odukale made two free throws.
Pitt would turn it over twice in the final two minutes of the game, with Payton Willis’ second-chance layup pulling the Gophers within one with 30 seconds remaining. A missed jumper by Jamarius Burton with 12 seconds left gave the Gophers the ball, leading to Loewe’s game-winner.
“We had some costly turnovers down there during that last part that really, really hurt us,” Capel said. “If we can just get one defensive rebound the last two possessions, maybe it’s a little bit different. But we didn’t. They made plays. Salute to them.”
The loss wasted a 25-point, 14-rebound effort by Pitt’s John Hugley. The sophomore forward hit a three at the first half buzzer to give the Panthers a 24-22 lead at the half. No other Panthers scored in double digits. Hugley scored the Panthers’ final 11 points of the first half and their first five of the second half.
Capel was impressed with Hugley’s defense as well as his offensive prowess on Tuesday night.
“I thought his defense was the best that it’s been all year,” Capel said of Hugley. “I thought his ball screen defense is really good. He got on the floor for a loose ball. He was a guy that helped all over.”
Jamison Battle scored 16 and snagged 7 boards, both team highs for the Gophers. Willis added 15 points for Minnesota. Both Battle and Willis went 3-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Odukale made a turnaround jumper with 9:59 remaining. The Panthers were on a 9-0 run and led 42-34. Minnesota called a timeout after Odukale’s bucket.
Coming out of the timeout, the Golden Gophers got right back into the game as Battle made back-to-back three-pointers, the second one coming off an Odukale turnover.
Battle tied it at 42 with 8:35 left in the game after a Mouhamadou Gueye offensive turnover. The Panthers would never lead by more than three the rest of the way.
Pitt outrebounded Minnesota 40-33, but it was again turnovers and being outscored from three-point range that killed the Panthers.
Pitt committed 12 turnovers that led to 16 points for the Gophers, while Minnesota outshot Pitt 37 percent to 20 percent from beyond the arc, making a total of seven three-pointers to Pitt’s three.
Despite the gutting loss to Minnesota, Capel is proud of his team.
“I’m proud of my guys for continuing to show up and continuing to fight,” Capel said. “I do really feel like good things will happen for us.”
The Panthers will open ACC play against Virginia in Charlottesville on Friday night.
