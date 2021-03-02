PITTSBURGH – Following a chaotic week off that saw the Pitt men's basketball team lose two of its top three scorers when Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney departed the program 25 hours apart, coach Jeff Capel had a message for his team.
“Two of the greatest feelings a person can have – to come back from adversities, failure or things like that and then to finish something. We have to sprint to the finish line. We have an opportunity to finish and to finish strong, and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Capel said on Friday.
Pitt did just that, finishing out its home season with a win, as the Panthers defeated Wake Forest 70-57 on senior night at Petersen Events Center on Tuesday.
It was Pitt’s first win since upsetting No. 16 Virginia Tech on Feb. 3, ending a five-game losing streak.
“I think that the adversity maybe has bonded us,” Capel said after the game.
Nike Sibande led all scorers with 23 points, a season high for the Miami (Ohio) transfer guard who didn’t play in a game until Dec. 16 after the NCAA granted a blanket waiver so all transfers were eligible to play immediately. Sibande also added nine boards and four assists.
“He’s shown that he’s a good player and his season has been so disjointed. It’s been more disjointed than anyone on our team,” Capel said of Sibande. “I think he’s starting to get into a rhythm of the game. We can’t simulate that in practice because this time of year you’re not practicing that long, you’re not doing that much contact.
“The last four games, he’s gotten to play a lot of minutes and it’s gotten better and better each game.”
Justin Champagnie, one of the favorites for ACC Player of the Year, finished the game with 20 points and 13 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the year.
The Panthers (10-10, 6-9) led by as much as seven in the first half, but took only a 30-29 lead into halftime. Pitt never trailed, but spent the early part of the second half struggling to pull away from the Demon Deacons (6-14, 3-14) before Sibande hit a fluky 3-pointer that hit the back iron and rolled into the net with 6:36 remaining to put the Panthers up 54-46. They never looked back.
It was one of three 3-pointers Sibande made Tuesday night that received assistance from the rim or backboard.
“I’m glad they went in. I’ll take ‘em,” Sibande said while chuckling. “God bless me, they went in, so I’ll take ‘em.”
Champagnie helped the Panthers pad their lead as he hit a 3-pointer, missed a jumper, snagged the rebound and then made a layup in the span of 43 seconds to give Pitt a 12-point lead with under five minutes remaining.
The Panthers also got assistance from freshman William Jeffress. The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the ACC. On Tuesday, he played 37 minutes and scored eight points, both career highs. Jeffress chipped in three rebounds and had two blocks as well.
Capel described recent conversations he’s had with Jeffress, and was surprised when the freshman didn’t complain about getting more playing time earlier in the season and took ownership of his performance, sounding much older than his 17 years.
“It’s refreshing,” Capel said of Jeffress. “I’m excited about who he’s going to become as a player, and I’m excited to be on the journey with him.”
“I know in life nothing’s ever given, so anytime throughout that stretch I wasn’t playing minutes, there was no complaints from me,” Jeffress said. “I just worked harder, just continue to cheer my teammates on. And I knew when the time came, when it was my turn to step up to the plate and my number was called, that the work that I’d put in, I’d be ready.”
In the previous matchup with Wake Forest, the Panthers lost 76-75 – a defeat that kicked off a skid where the Panthers lost eight of nine games after beginning the season 8-2. In that game, the Demon Deacons made 15 shots from beyond the arc for a 3-point shooting percentage of 46.9%. On Tuesday, Wake Forest shot just 34.5% from 3-point range.
The Panthers outrebounded Wake Forest by 19, allowing just four offensive rebounds.
Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson led the Demon Deacons with 17 points. Forward Ismael Massoud added 10 points while guard Ian DuBose led Wake Forest with seven rebounds.
The Panthers will play their final regular season game on Saturday when they travel to South Carolina to face Clemson for a noon showdown.
Capel said Tuesday night’s win was important to help reiterate that the team is moving in the right direction despite the recent chaos.
“It was really good for us to win, I’m not gonna lie,” Capel said. “For all we’ve been through, to kind of reaffirm that what we’re doing is right. I believe in what we’re doing, I believe in how we’re doing it. I know it’s going to work. I know we’ll continue to add the pieces that we need to do this the right way.”
