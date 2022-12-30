PITTSBURGH – In front of an electric Petersen Events Center, Pitt perhaps notched its biggest win of the Jeff Capel era as the Panthers upset No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 in a hard-fought game on Friday afternoon.
The win gives Pitt its first 3-0 start in ACC play since the 2015-16 season and improves the Panthers’ record to 10-4, a year after they finished with an 11-21 record.
Blake Hinson’s 3-pointer with 1:28 gave the Panthers a three-point lead and put them ahead for good. Hinson scored seven of Pitt’s final nine points after being held to just five in the first half and finished the game with 16 points.
But it was Pitt’s Jamarius Burton who led the way with a career-high 31 points on 14-of-17 shooting.
“Jamarius was unbelievable throughout the whole game,” Capel said.
“We rode him. He carried us. He made big plays. He defended.”
Burton created matchup problems for the Tar Heels.
“Defensively, we just didn’t have an answer for Burton. Nobody on our team could guard him,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. “He has athleticism.
“He’s strong, and so it’s a problem. You put a bigger guy on him, he’s quick enough and small enough to go around them. You put a smaller guy on him, he’s big enough to post them up and get to his spot.”
The Tar Heels led 40-34 at halftime and by nine with 11:55 remaining, but Hinson made a crucial 3-pointer less than a minute later to begin a 10-2 Pitt run over the next 2½ minutes.
“Blake made a big 3 to kind of get us going,” Capel said.
Hinson wasn’t the only one who made crucial shots in the second half. Nelly Cummings made a 3-pointer with 7:20 remaining to cut Pitt’s deficit to one, then made two shots to tie the game. Nike Sibande made two important baskets late, as well as assisting on Cummings’ 3-pointer.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say this. I thought a guy that really stepped up and kind of turned the game around for us was Nike Sibande,” Capel said. “His energy, he’s a guy that didn’t play much last game.
“I knew that he would be important for us today. and his energy, his driving, his passion, his finishing, his passing – all of those things were huge plays for us. He had a two-play stretch where he drove it, drew contact, hit Nelly. They got the crowd into it. They got us going.”
Pitt finished the game shooting just 20% from 3-point range, a season-worst for the Panthers. Capel was pleased that his team still hung in there, despite having a bad day shooting from beyond the arc.
“The thing I was most proud of is that even though we did not shoot the ball well, which we have the past few games, we still stayed together, we still defended,” Capel said. “That’s a sign of maturity for our group, because in the past, maybe we would have wilted. Even earlier this year, perhaps we would have wilted, but we kept fighting.
“We stayed together and we were able to go on some runs of our own.”
Much like they did in their 76-67 win in February in Chapel Hill, the Panthers slowed down North Carolina’s transition offense, holding the Tar Heels to just six fast-break points.
“The emphasis started in practice for us,” Burton said. “We knew they were a transition team. We knew how dangerous they was on an open floor. For us, it was just getting back, identifying the man, understanding that you might not have your guy in transition, but getting on somebody is very important. For us, we just tried to make sure that we got back and made them see multiple bodies.”
The Panthers held the ACC’s leading scorer, Caleb Love, to just seven points.
Love entered the contest averaging 18.3 points per game.
“We just tried to put bodies in front of (Love), make every shot that he took a contested shot. It worked out for us today,” Burton said.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. R.J. Davis finished with 16 points and Pete Nance added 10 for the Tar Heels. Leaky Black finished with 9 points and 9 boards.
Pitt’s victory halted North Carolina’s winning streak at four. The Panthers have now won four straight and nine of their past 10.
“Really proud of my team. We fought for 40 minutes,” Capel said. “We fought and we got down early, but we stayed together, we stayed fighting.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
