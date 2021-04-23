PITTSBURGH – Pitt continued its roster overhaul with the addition of Texas Tech transfer Jamarius Burton on Friday afternoon. Burton averaged 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19 minutes per game over 23 contests (four starts) last season at Texas Tech.
“Jamarius is a gritty, hard-nosed guard with the strength and athleticism to impact the game on both ends of the floor,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “With his size, versatility and toughness, he fits in nicely with the roster we are building. He has the ability to provide veteran leadership and we are excited about the winning mentality he brings to the program.”
A 6-foot-4 guard out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Burton began his career at Wichita State where he averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 38% from 3-point range as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season.
Burton averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over 90 career contests (56 starts) at Wichita State and Texas Tech. He will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Panthers.
