New stat displays hang at the Petersen Events Center during an NCAA college exhibition basketball game between Pittsburgh and Slippery Rock, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Petersen Events Center under went renovations in the off season that included flipping the team positions on the court, LED lighting throughout the entire building, two end zone replay/stats boards, and various media and guest seating changes. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)