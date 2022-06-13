Pitt basketball rounded out its 2022 recruiting class in big fashion on Monday when four-star point guard Dior Johnson announced his commitment to the Panthers.
Johnson is the highest-rated recruit in coach Jeff Capel’s tenure at Pitt.
The 6-foot-3 Johnson, out of Southern California Academy in Los Angeles, is ranked the No. 38 overall player and No. 8 point guard in the nation by Rivals, while 247 Sports lists him at No. 37 overall and No. 7 at point guard. Johnson ranked No. 35 in the ESPN 100 rankings, which had him listed as the top high school recruit still available.
Johnson posted “finna be rocking in THE ZOO” on Twitter on Monday afternoon with a Pitt- related graphic below. Pitt basketball’s student section is famously known as the Oakland Zoo.
247 Sports has Johnson projected as a future first-round pick in the NBA draft, with director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer writing: “Good length and stature for a point guard. Quick athlete with superb body control. Has tremendous instincts as a driver and passer.”
Meyer added that Johnson is a skilled passer and is able to finish difficult shots.
The Saugerties, New York, native decommitted from Oregon on June 9 after originally committing to the Ducks last summer. Prior to that, he committed to Syracuse in Feb. 2020 before decommitting nine months later.
Southern California Academy is the 10th high school Johnson has attended across five states.
With Johnson’s commitment, Pitt has now filled all its scholarships for the upcoming season.
Johnson will be just one of many new faces on the 2022-23 Panthers’ team as he joins his fellow incoming freshmen forwards – and twin brothers – Guillermo Diaz-Graham and Jorge Diaz- Graham out of IMG Academy in Florida.
Pitt has also added several transfers, including Midland, Beaver County, native guard Nelly Cummings from Colgate; forward Blake Hinson, from Iowa State; and guard Greg Elliott, from Marquette. Junior college players Fede Federiko and Cashius McNeilly, both out of Northern Oklahoma, will also suit up for the Panthers this fall.
The signing of Johnson completes a major roster overhaul after the Panthers lost forward Mouhamadou Gueye to graduation and seven other players to the transfer portal during the offseason.
Pitt will return just five players from the 2021-22 team, including its two leading scorers in forward John Hugley and guard Jamarius Burton. Guard Nate Santos and wing Will Jeffress will also return, as will guard Nike Sibande. Sibande missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season after tearing an ACL in an exhibition game in October.
Landing Johnson is a major get by Capel, who has faced criticism and calls for his job after Pitt finished the 2021-22 season winning just six ACC games for the third consecutive year. Last season’s Panthers team also posted the worst winning percentage under Capel at .344 with an 11-21 overall record.
Capel is the main reason Johnson chose Pitt and he may just help turn the Capel era around.
“I was looking for a coach to challenge me and hold me in high account. I still have some things to work on and another level to tap into, in all phases of the game,” Johnson told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.
“Coach Capel has a great track record and was a great player himself. I honestly feel like he’s going to pour into me as a person and player. Having an elite leader like himself, after us talking, I knew Pitt is where I needed to be.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
