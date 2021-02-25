PITTSBURGH – The exodus continues at Pitt, as the men’s basketball team lost a second starter in as many days Thursday.
Junior wing Au’Diese Toney will be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal immediately, the university announced.
The news comes on the heels of point guard Xavier Johnson’s departure, which was confirmed by the program on Wednesday.
Pitt will now be without two of its top three scorers with just three regular season games remaining on the schedule.
“We have come to the mutual agreement that Au’Diese (Toney) will be leaving the Pitt Men’s Basketball program effective immediately,” coach Jeff Capel said in a statement. "We appreciate his efforts the past three seasons in our program and wish him well as he looks to continue to grow on and off the court."
Toney was the Panthers’ second-highest scorer this season, averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He started 16 of 18 games, missing two with injuries, including Pitt’s most recent contest against Florida State on Saturday.
The Alabama native was a member of Capel’s first freshman class at Pitt, along with Johnson and guard Trey McGowens, who left the program after the 2019-20 season. The three became the first freshman trio to start a game in Pitt history in the Panthers’ season opener against Youngstown State on Nov. 6, 2018. The three consistently started games throughout their freshman season at Pitt.
Toney averaged 7.5 points per game his freshman year, with that number rising to 9.4 in sophomore campaign. Toney’s offensive game improved this season as he scored in double digits in 12 of the 16 games he played.
He was instrumental in Pitt’s 79-73 win over Duke on Jan. 19, playing 39 minutes and notching 22 points and 11 rebounds, both season highs. He also made 13-of-17 free throws against the Blue Devils.
Pitt’s season began with the Panthers having all 13 scholarships filled for the first time in Capel’s tenure as head coach. Pitt is now down to 10 active scholarship players following the departures of Johnson and Toney and the indefinite suspension of freshman John Hugley, who is reportedly facing felony charges related to a stolen car.
The Panthers could be in for a total rebuild in the offseason and have yet to secure any commitments for the 2021-22 class.
Leading scorer Justin Champagnie, widely seen as the favorite to win the ACC Player of the Year honors, could be headed to the NBA. A recent Sports Illustrated draft rankings slotted Champagnie at No. 24, which would make him a first-round draft pick. On Thursday, the sophomore forward was named as one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.
Pitt’s next game is Sunday at 4 p.m., when the Panthers will take on N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
