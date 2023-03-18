GREENSBORO, N.C. – Following Pitt’s NCAA Tournament upset of sixth-seeded Iowa State on Friday, the whiteboard in their locker room read, “humble & hungry” with “1-0” written below it.
It was a phrase Nelly Cummings also used in his postgame interview.
“We’re humble, we’re hungry, and we’re going to keep going for whatever we can get,” Cummings said.
“We’ve been talking about that for a long time,” Cummings told The Tribune-Democrat in Pitt’s locker room on Saturday. “We’ve had certain successes and certain failures, so throughout all of that we try to stay humble and hungry every single time.”
It’s been a mantra for the team for much of the year and has gotten them through the ups and downs of the season.
Cummings said assistant coach Tim O’Toole was the one who wrote the phrase on the whiteboard on Friday, but it’s something head coach Jeff Capel has been preaching all year.
“Coach (Capel) makes sure we stay even-keeled even when we have success, and that's where the humble and hungry comes from,” guard Jamarius Burton said.
“Coach stayed in our ear about staying even-keeled, like (Burton) said, through all the highs and lows that we went through all season,” Nike Sibande added.
Capel says his players’ ability to stay even-keeled has been very important to the team’s success this season, though he admits it’s not something he himself has always had an easy time doing. Recalling words of wisdom from his late father –Jeff Capel II, who was also a coach – has helped him to do so.
“I think that is an area where perhaps I've grown as a coach, and I've gotten maybe a little bit better with that,” Capel said. “I remember my dad used to always say the highs can't be too high, the lows are never as low as you think they are. It's somewhere right in the middle.
“As I've gotten older, I think I understand that a little bit better.”
Capel also gave credit to his players for remaining steady all season and not getting too emotional during games.
“The leadership on our team has done an incredible job of that. We'll be in timeouts and things will be hectic and I hear them saying, ‘Let's get back to neutral, let’s get back to neutral,” Capel added.
As for the “1-0” written on the team’s white board, Capel says that’s been something that’s also carried the Panthers through the season.
“The theme we've had all year is just to be 1-0,” Capel said. “Not to look ahead. Not look behind us. Concentrate on the next step, what's right in front of us. And the guys have done a pretty good job of that.”
Hearing his players talk, it’s clear that message has gotten through.
“Keeping our eyes on the prize and just really staying in the moment. Staying and locking in and taking that next step. He always talks about just taking the next necessary step, not thinking too far ahead,” Sibande said. “We’re just trying to attack the day and attack the next game for sure.”
Forward Blake Hinson says the 1-0 theme doesn’t apply only to gamedays.
“We're always trying to be 1-0 every day. I mean, of course on game day, but, like, 1-0 even today in practice we're trying to win that day,” Hinson said. “Then when we get to the game, we're trying to be 1-0. We're not thinking about anything else forward. We're thinking about the next step in front of us.”
Pitt’s next challenge will be to go 1-0 against No. 3 seed Xavier, led by coach Sean Miller. Miller is a native of Ellwood City and a Pitt alum. He was a four-year starter for the Panthers and remains one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in Pitt history, ranking second only to his teammate Jason Matthews with a 41.6 3-point shooting percentage during his time in Oakland.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Xavier is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in college basketball, owning the second highest 3-point percentage in the country.
In Pitt’s two tournament wins this year, the Panthers have faced two defensive-minded teams in Mississippi State and Iowa State. Now they’ll be going against the 12th-best scoring offense in the country. Xavier averages 81.4 points per game.
“This is a completely different style than we've played the last two games,” Capel said.
“This is a different level. Xavier is good defensively, but they're really good offensively. So our mindset has to change. Our game plan will change. We have to be able to go out and execute it against a really, really talented team.”
Despite being prolific from beyond the arc all season, the Musketeers struggled from deep in their matchup with 14th-seeded Kennesaw State on Friday, making only two 3-pointers against the Owls and shooting just 16.7% from 3-point range. However, Xavier was still able to come back from being down 13 midway through the second half. The Musketeers went on a 15-0 run and walked away winners. “They're a really good basketball team, and it's going to be a big-time challenge for us,” Capel said.
Pitt and Xavier will tipoff at 12:10 p.m. Sunday from the Greensboro Coliseum and will air on CBS.
