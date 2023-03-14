PITTSBURGH – As Pitt was preparing for its first postseason appearance in seven years, Panthers forward John Hugley IV announced his decision to transfer on Tuesday morning.
In a statement posted to his Instagram, Hugley thanked Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke, Pitt’s coaching staff and “Panther Nation.”
“It is with careful consideration given to my mental and physical health, and after multiple conversations with God, myself and my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I believe God has set forth an amazing path for me and will continue to watch over me on my next journey. Please respect my decision,” the statement went on to read.
Hugley played in eight games this season, starting six. He averaged 8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
After sustaining a knee injury during a preseason practice, he missed the first two games of the season before playing in eight of Pitt’s next nine contests. He played his final game at Pitt on Dec. 10 against Sacred Heart, before sitting out due to undisclosed reasons.
On Jan. 14, it was announced that Hugley would miss the remainder of the season “while coping with mental health challenges as well as recovery and reconditioning from a preseason injury,” according to a release sent out by the program.
“We are here to provide love and support for (John) on this journey that will undoubtedly help him throughout his life,” coach Jeff Capel said in a statement at the time.
Hugley finishes his three-year Pitt career having played in 47 games, starting 38, averaging 12.2 points per game.
