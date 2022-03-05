Early foul trouble and woeful 3-point shooting doomed Pitt as the Panthers fell to Notre Dame, 78-54, in their regular season finale on Saturday afternoon at the Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center.
Notre Dame sunk 14 3-pointers and shot 58% from 3-point range. Pitt managed only three treys while shooting just 12% from beyond the arc.
“They were outstanding shooting the basketball tonight,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “We knew that was a strength of their team coming in and they really shot the ball well, 14 threes, 56 percent from the floor. A lot of that was their shooting, some of it was our defense.”
The Panthers leading scorer, John Hugley, made the game’s first bucket, but picked up two fouls early, sending him to the Pitt bench for the final 17:30 of the first half. Pitt’s other starting big man, Mouhamadou Gueye, joined Hugley on the bench after picking up his second foul with nearly eight minutes until halftime. Guard Jamarius Burton picked up his second foul with just under five minutes to go, putting three Pitt starters on the bench for the final five minutes of the first half.
“We got into early foul trouble,” Capel said. “We were playing with lineups we really haven’t practiced with.”
Capel added that he didn’t want to risk putting Hugley back in the game and picking up a third foul in the first half, particularly once Gueye and Burton also got into foul trouble.
Neither team got into much of an offensive rhythm during the first half, but the Fighting Irish had better looks and were able to get 3-pointers to fall. Notre Dame shot 48% in the first half compared to Pitt’s 29 percent. The Irish also made 5-of-11 from three-point range in the opening half while Pitt went 1-for-13 from beyond the arc.
Notre Dame’s freshman phenom Blake Wesley was held in check for much of the first half before scoring the Fighting Irish’s final seven points prior to halftime.
The Fighting Irish led 31-21 at the half.
Notre Dame opened the second half with a 12-2 run, essentially ending any chance of a Panthers comeback. The Fighting Irish led 43-23 lead three minutes in, forcing a Pitt timeout.
The Fighting Irish’s Cormac Ryan made three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half as Notre Dame continued to dominate from beyond the arc.
The Panthers fared better offensively in the second half, scoring 33 points, but were unable to slow down the Fighting Irish, who put up 47.
Pitt’s defense fell off at the end of the season as the Panthers gave up 80-plus points in each of their past three games.
“I think tiredness, fatigue, has a little bit to do with it,” Capel said of his team’s defensive woes. “Not communicating as well as we need to on the court in real, live situations – communicating what we’re doing, switching. The help side hasn’t been as active as we need to be. So it’s all those things.”
Nate Laszewski led all scorers with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Laszewski also went a perfect 3-of-3 from 3-point range. Ryan added 15 points for the Fighting Irish, all coming from 3-point range as he went 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Wesley added 11 points, while Paul Atkinson Jr. and Dane Goodwin each scored 10 for Notre Dame.
Hugley and Gueye both scored 13 points to lead Pitt. Gueye had a team-high eight rebounds. Guard Nate Santos scored seven in 21 minutes, the most time the freshman has played in an ACC game.
The loss gives Pitt its third consecutive season with six ACC wins. Pitt will be the No. 12 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, facing 13th-seeded Boston College in the opening game of the tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
