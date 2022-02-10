TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Ithiel Horton had a career night scoring 25 points as Pitt snagged its first road ACC win in over a year as the Panthers topped Florida State, 56-51, at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Wednesday night.
“I’m really, really proud of our guys to finish out this road trip, third game in five days, and to come out and fight like we did against this team on their home court,” coach Jeff Capel said following the game.
The Panthers snapped their 12-game road ACC losing streak, having last picked up a conference road win on Jan. 6, 2021, when they defeated Syracuse 63-60 in the Carrier Dome.
The Panthers and Seminoles each came into Wednesday night’s game on four-game losing streaks. Offense was hard to come by early, as the teams were a combined 12-of-48 from the floor in the first half. Pitt led 21-20 at halftime.
The 41 combined first-half points is the lowest scoring half of any ACC game this season.
“I thought we were terrific defensively,” Capel said. “I thought we were up on ball screens. John (Hugley) did that, which was really good. We tried to plug the gaps. We knew Florida State had not been a good three-point shooting team, percentage-wise and number of makes in conference play, so we really wanted to try to make them a half-court team and we wanted to try and keep them out of our paint.”
Neither team was able to go on any long runs as the two squads traded buckets for much of the night, with each team going on lengthy scoring droughts over the course of the contest.
Horton was Pitt’s leading scorer in the first half with eight points, but the guard came alive in the second half, making five 3-pointers over the first seven minutes. He led all scorers and shot 8 of 16 from the floor with a 7-for-13 clip from beyond the arc
“Obviously, Ithiel was outstanding all game. Our guys found him, and he delivered and made shots,” Capel said.
“It felt really good to be in some type of rhythm,” Horton said after the game. “It felt really good to have confidence out there on the floor and felt really good to be back to myself.
“I’ve had a rough year this year and it just felt really good to just come out and break out.”
Wednesday night marked the first start for Horton this season in just his sixth game following a suspension that kept him off the court for the first two-plus months of the season.
“I’ve been staying positive and mentally strong,” Horton said. “I felt like I was due for one.”
The score remained close for much of the contest, but Horton’s run of 3-pointers along with a Hugley jumper gave the Panthers a 39-31 lead with 12:20 remaining in the game. Pitt then failed to score for nearly four minutes, while Caleb Mills and Cam’Ron Fletcher each made 3-pointers to pull the Seminoles within two.
Hugley’s dunk with 7:35 to go ended the scoring drought, but he was called for a technical foul on the play after hanging on the rim too long and Mills made the ensuing free throw to make the score 41-38 Pitt. Less than two minutes later, Hugley was flagged for a flagrant foul and freshman Matthew Cleveland made a free throw. Fletcher’s layup tied it at 41-all with 5:22 remaining.
Guard Jamarius Burton, who was held to just two points in the first half, made several clutch baskets late in the game to keep the Panthers ahead. Burton scored 11 of Pitt’s final 15 points over the last five minutes. He was also the only Panther to make a shot from the floor during that stretch.
“JB made some huge plays down the stretch for us,” Capel said.
It was a bounce-back game after Burton was held scoreless against Virginia Tech on Monday night following 16 straight games where he scored in double digits.
Forward Mouhamadou Gueye scored only six points for Pitt but snagged six boards and blocked eight shots.
“He’s our eraser,” Burton said of Gueye. “When he (blocks shots), he puts us in great standing because he’s erasing some of our mistakes.”
Hugley scored seven points and led the team with eight rebounds.
Mills led Florida State with 19 points and Cleveland scored 12. Fletcher added 9 points and led the Seminoles with seven boards.
The Panthers will return to Pittsburgh to host North Carolina State on Saturday in a 3 p.m. matchup at the Petersen Events Center.
