PITTSBURGH – Another second-half comeback and Mouhamadou Gueye’s career night wasn’t enough for Pitt to come away with a victory as the Panthers fell, 68-62, to Georgia Tech at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday night.
Gueye led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting as he was honored on Senior Night, far surpassing his previous career high of 19 points. Gueye also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Georgia Tech’s zone defense frustrated the Panthers early as Pitt struggled to find an offensive rhythm until late in the game, when Pitt’s pressure bewildered the Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets led by 18 with under six minutes remaining in the game but the Panthers went on a 14-0 run to pull within four with two minutes remaining. Pitt’s leading scorer, John Hugley, scored seven on the run to give the Panthers a chance late. Hugley finished the game with 18 points and 11 boards.
The two teams came into Saturday’s game on opposite trajectories. Pitt had won three straight games, including a victory on Wednesday night at North Carolina. Georgia Tech had lost three straight after suffering a 15-point defeat against North Carolina State on Wednesday night.
The Panthers turned the ball over 16 times leading to 19 points for Georgia Tech; 15 of those points off turnovers were scored in the first half.
Georgia Tech jumped out to 10-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game, but Gueye and Ithiel Horton each made two 3-pointers over the next five minutes and the Yellow Jackets led 19-16 midway through the first half.
Pitt took the lead after Femi Odukale made two free throws to give the Panthers a 22-21 lead with under eight minutes remaining until haltime.
The game stayed close until Michael Devoe got into a groove late in the first half. Devoe made a layup early in the game, but was quiet for much of the first half. The Yellow Jackets finished the opening half on an 11-2 run with Devoe scoring nine in that span.
With less than a minute to go before halftime, Devoe snagged an offensive rebound after Rodney Howard missed a dunk and Devoe buried a 3-pointer, giving the Yellow Jackets a nine-point lead, which they would take into the half with a score of 37-28.
Devoe led Georgia Tech with 22 points. Howard finished the game with 14 points. Jordan Usher added 10 points and led the Yellow Jackets with 8 rebounds.
The Panthers started the second half on a 6-0 run, with Gueye and Hugley trading baskets in the first two minutes and Pitt was within three points. The Yellow Jackets responded with a 13-3 run of their own.
After shooting 59% from 3-point range in Wednesday night’s win over North Carolina, the Panthers went cold against Georgia Tech making just 25% of their attempts from beyond the arc. Pitt was just 1-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half.
Saturday’s game began a three-game homestand for Pitt. The Panthers will host Miami on Tuesday night and wrap up their home slate against Duke on Mar. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.