PITTSBURGH – Pitt’s six-game winning streak came to an end as the Panthers came up just short in the battle for sole possession of first place in the ACC as they fell 75-74 to Clemson at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday.
It was Pitt’s first loss in a month. The Panthers last lost to Vanderbilt – also by a one-point margin – on Dec. 7.
“This was a big-time game and we were very fortunate to be a part of it. I’m really proud of my team. I thought we fought and put ourselves in a position to win,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game.
The Panthers led 67-59 with 5:30 remaining, but Chase Hunter’s quick three-pointer pulled the Tigers within five. The Tigers outscored Pitt 16-7 after the Panthers led by eight.
“We weren’t able to make some shots down the stretch. I thought we got good looks and (Clemson) made some tough ones,” Capel said.
“It’s a tight battle. It just comes down to who can make a few more plays and unfortunately, they did. So you give them credit, you tip your hat.”
The Panthers were outscored 34-14 in the paint.
“They’re very, very physical, and it was a physical game throughout,” Capel said. “But for us defensively at the end, they were able to get to some spots.”
Jamarius Burton again came up big for the Panthers in conference play, leading all scorers with 28 points on 9-of-16 (56%) shooting. He shot 50% from 3-point range and added six rebounds and four assists while frustrating another ACC team eight days after posting a career-high 31 points against North Carolina.
“We couldn’t guard (Burton) in either half. He’s just a really good player. He’s big, strong, a physical driver. He’s a willing passer,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “He’s experienced; as a fifth-year guy, he’s seen it all. He’s not going to waver. … He’s just super talented and competitive.”
After Burton’s driving layup with 4:23 remaining gave the Panthers a 69-62 lead, Clemson went on a 9-0 run over the next 2½ minutes, aided by four missed shots by the Panthers. Brevin Galloway’s jumper gave the Tigers a two-point lead with less than two minutes to go.
Burton tied it up, but Hunter again came up big with a pull-up jumper to retake the lead. Pitt’s next offensive possession went nowhere, as the Panthers missed two shots. Blake Hinson fouled Hunter Tyson to stop the clock with 9.3 seconds to go. Both of Tyson’s free throws swished through the hoop and gave Clemson a two-possession lead.
Nike Sibande scored his first points in 19 minutes of game action when he hit a 3-pointer from the corner with a second remaining, but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers.
Hinson had 14 points and 6 boards for the Panthers before fouling out late. Greg Elliott added 11 points and was 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Hunter led the Tigers with 17 points. Tyson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Galloway and P.J. Hall each added 12 points for Clemson.
After a three-game homestand which saw the Panthers knock off No. 25 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia, Pitt will embark on a three-game road trip, with their first stop coming against No. 16 Duke on Wednesday. The Panthers will then travel to face Georgia Tech and Louisville.
Capel expects his players to deploy the same philosophy in defeat as they do in victory.
“We talk when we win, just move on to the next play. That’s the thing. We just have to get better. We’ll learn from it,” Capel said.
Pitt’s record drops to 11-5 and 4-1 in the ACC with the loss to Clemson, with the Panthers having already matched last year’s win total with 15 games remaining in the season. Despite Saturday’s loss, this year’s Pitt squad still looks much improved compared to the teams of recent years, something Capel acknowledged when mentioning his team playing for first place in the ACC.
“Obviously, we wanted to win, but it’s really cool to be in a battle like this. To be in a position where you’re playing a meaningful game, and that’s what this was,” Capel said. “It certainly hurts, but we got to move on. Just like the great feeling we had after Virginia, we got to move on, and so that’s what we’ll do.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
