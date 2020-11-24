There are many unknowns going into this college basketball season.
Will the games be able to be played amidst a pandemic in indoor arenas without the bubbles employed by the NHL and NBA? What happens if a player tests positive for COVID-19 and most of the roster is ineligible to play due to contact tracing protocols?
How will college basketball, a sport that’s become synonymous with packed arenas and lively student sections, fare in an atmosphere largely void of fans? Will the NCAA Tournament be held in March, after last season’s was abruptly canceled?
So far, Pitt coach Jeff Capel is pretty happy with how his team has adapted to the pandemic limitations while acknowledging the difficulty of getting college students to comply.
“Our guys have done a pretty good job as well of trying to adhere to the protocols, but it is a challenge especially for an 18- to 21-, 22-year-old kid that’s trying to navigate college – some for the first time – in this environment,” Capel said.
Pitt’s basketball team is attempting to maneuver through the uncharted waters brought on by the pandemic, while still having many question marks surrounding the team itself as it heads into its season opener against St. Francis on Wednesday evening.
Many of those questions surround the personnel on the team, despite the return of starters Xavier Johnson, Au’Diese Toney and Justin Champagnie. For the first time in Capel’s tenure, the Panthers have all 13 scholarships filled, but one of Capel’s first recruits at Pitt, guard Trey McGowens, transferred after last season as did guard Ryan Murphy.
Veteran point guard
Point guard Johnson led Pitt in scoring and assists in his freshman year of 2018-19 but couldn’t find the same magic in his sophomore season.
Capel thinks Johnson has made strides since the end of last season.
“I think (his) mindset,” Capel said of Johnson. “I think of understanding – of having a better understanding of the responsibility of a point guard and a really good player … I think from what we’ve seen in practice, decision-making. I also think it helps that he has better talent around him right now, that certainly helps.”
The coach said he and his staff have challenged Johnson, who was sixth in the ACC in assists last year.
“And that was on the worst shooting team in the history of this program,” Capel said. “And so all of a sudden, if we can shoot the ball better from the 3-point line, if we can score a little bit better, if we can drop it off and go up and finish, he has a chance, we think, to be one of the top guards in our league. So challenging him with that and he’s – knock on wood – he’s played very well for us in these practices and hopefully that’s something that carries over.“
Last year’s standout was Champagnie, who had impressive freshman campaign particularly after an offseason knee injury was originally feared to be season ending. Champagnie’s knee was fine and he went on to lead the Panthers in scoring and rebounding last season.
Capel discussed just how important Champagnie is to the team.
“We need him to score the right way, which he’s capable of,” Capel said. “We need him to rebound, we need his energy, we need his toughness. We need all of those things, because when he plays at a high level, that gives us a tremendous opportunity to be a good basketball team.
"If you look at last year, when he played at a really high level and played well, we were pretty good.”
Talented recruits
The Panthers should get some help from their incoming freshmen class, ranked No. 27 in the country. It’s the highest ranking for a Pitt class since 2012 when the Panthers had the No. 25 overall class featuring current NBA center Steven Adams.
The class is headlined by two four-star recruits – 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward John Hugley and 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing William Jeffress. Guard Femi Odukale, forward Noah Collier and center Max Amadasun, all three-star recruits, fill out the 2020 freshmen class.
Pitt also adds guard Ithiel Horton who sat out last season due to transfer rules. At Delaware, Horton averaged 13.2 points per game and shot 40.9% from the 3-point line.
The Panthers are still awaiting a decision on the eligibility of transfer guard Nike Sibande. His waiver asking for immediate eligibility was denied, a decision which Pitt has appealed to the NCAA. Capel has no idea when a decision will be handed down and questions why all transfers aren’t immediately eligible during a pandemic that is likely to leave teams short-handed throughout the season.
“It’s a lot about it that I don’t understand, that doesn’t make sense –especially in a pandemic,” Capel said. “I heard (Notre Dame) coach Mike Brey maybe a week ago, a couple of weeks ago, talking about it and he mentioned that all the kids that transferred should be eligible to play ‘cause we’re in a pandemic. You’re going to need bodies. Inevitably you’re going to be down and with contact tracing, you could be down a lot … in order to play a game, you’re gonna need everyone.
“Hopefully we find out some news here soon.”
Looking to move up
The Panthers are hoping for a better season this year than last. They were picked to finish No. 13 in the ACC preseason poll, a year after finishing No. 14 in the conference.
Pitt’s record improved last season in Capel’s second year, but the season was still seen as letdown.
Heading into January with a 10-3 record, the Panthers struggled in conference play, despite the ACC as a whole having a down year.
They finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak and ended with an overall record of 15-16, going 6-14 in ACC play before being eliminated by North Carolina State in the second round of the ACC Tournament, prior to its cancellation.
