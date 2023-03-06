Wooga Poplar made a career-best six 3-pointers for 18 points, and 16th-ranked Miami captured the No. 1 seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 78-76 win over No. 25 Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Miami shares the regular-season title with Virginia, which clinched its half of the crown with a 75-60 win over Louisville earlier Saturday. Miami beat Virginia in their only meeting this season. It’s Miami’s first No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament since 2013. Blake Hinson had 24 points for Pitt.