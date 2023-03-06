PITTSBURGH – University of Pittsburgh's Jeff Capel was named Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) coach of the year, while Nike Sibande garnered sixth man of the year honors and Jamarius Burton (first team) and Blake Hinson (second team) earned all-league recognition on Monday.
Capel and Sibande become Pitt’s first major award winners since joining the ACC with Burton and Hinson becoming the first set of teammates to earn all-league accolades in the same season.
Pitt finished the regular season 21-10 overall and 14-6 in the ACC. The Panthers finished tied for third in the ACC standings after being picked 14th by the league’s media in the preseason poll.
The 10-win improvement from a year ago is tied for the fourth-best in program history, while the eight-game improvement in conference play is the best all-time at Pitt. Capel helped engineer the turnaround by adding three veteran transfers (Hinson, Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott) to a core of returnees that included Burton and Sibande. The revamped Panther roster has already set school records for 3-point field goals and 3-point attempts, and is also on pace to set a single-season free throw percentage record.
The Panthers have won 20 games since Nov. 20, including wins over ranked opponents North Carolina (No. 25), Virginia (No. 11) and Miami (No. 20). Pitt also has road wins over NCAA Tournament probables North Carolina State and Northwestern. Capel received 57 of a possible 75 votes to become just the third Pitt coach to garner conference coach of the year honors. Jamie Dixon (2004) and Ben Howland (2002) earned Big East coach of the year honors during their careers in Oakland.
Burton, one of five players in the NCAA averaging better than 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 49% or better from the field, joins Justin Champagnie (2021) as Pitt’s only ACC first-team selections. He has scored in double figures in 26 of 29 games played with 15 or more points 12 times in conference play. Burton currently ranks among the league leaders in scoring (15.6 ppg, 14th), field goal percentage (493, ninth), free throw percentage (.829, ninth), and assists (4.3 apg, 10th).
Hinson is the seventh Pitt player to make an all-ACC team. He is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game and has scored in double figures a team-high 27 times with 15 or more points in a game on 18 occasions. The Deltona, Florida, native also leads the Panthers in 20-plus points games (9), double-doubles (5), rebounds (6.3 rpg) and 3-point field goals (88). One of two players in the ACC averaging over 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, Hinson ranks among the ACC leaders in scoring (10th), rebounding (11th), 3-point field goals (2.86 3/pg - tied-second), 3-point percentage (.380 - 3rd) and defensive rebounds (4.68 drpg - tied-10th).
Sibande returned from an ACL injury that cost him the entire 2021-22 season in tremendous fashion becoming the first Pitt player to earn an ACC individual player award. He has come off the bench to post 15 double-figure scoring games and is averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He has been Pitt’s first sub in all 29 games he hasn’t started. Sibande has scored in double figures in 10 of the past 15 games and raised his scoring average to 9.7 points per game in league play. He earned 47 of 75 votes for the award.
Federiko Federiko was left off the ACC all-defensive team despite ranking third in the league in blocks (1.84 bpg) and receiving three votes for defensive player of the year. He is averaging 6.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while anchoring Pitt’s defense.
Pitt opens play at the 2023 ACC Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's opening-round matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech.
