The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball program has added forward Dan Oladapo, a transfer from Oakland University, school officials announced Wednesday.
He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after registering 690 points, 470 rebounds (197 offensive rebounds), 93 assists and 54 steals in 63 games over the past two seasons at Oakland.
“Dan is a rugged forward who plays with energy, passion and aggression,” said Pitt coach Jeff Capel. “He has proven to be an outstanding rebounder on both ends of the floor and is an efficient offensive player. He makes winning plays and is easy to play with. We are excited to add him to our current roster and look forward to helping further develop his game here at Pitt.”
Oladapo started all 30 games, averaging 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. He ranked 27th in the NCAA with nine double-doubles and was ninth in the country (1st in the Horizon League) at 3.80 offensive rebounds per game.
The Bladensburg, Maryland, native earned Second Team All-Horizon League honors and was also a Horizon League All-Tournament Team selection.
The 6-7, 222-pound Oladapo averaged 15.1 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 61.5% from the field in conference play.
He exploded for 25 points and 20 rebounds at Robert Morris in February to become the first Golden Grizzly since 2010-11 to post a 20-20 game.
Oladapo posted four double-double and averaged 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds, while leading the conference in field goal percentage (.550) and offensive rebounds (83) in his first season at Oakland.
He spent his freshman season at Chipola College, where he earned All-Panhandle First Team honors and was selected Panhandle Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.5 rebounds and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Pitt could return four of its top six scorers from a season ago, pending First Team All-ACC selection Justin Champagnie’s decision to remain in the 2021 NBA Draft or to return to the Panthers for his junior season.
