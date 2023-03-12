PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team earned its first NCAA Tournament bid since the 2015-16 season and will make its 27th tournament appearance when it faces fellow No. 11 seed Mississippi State at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday (truTV) in a First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio.
The Panthers are 22-11 overall on the season, including a 14-6 mark and third-place finish in the ACC.
“We’re excited and honored to be selected to be a part of the NCAA Tournament,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “We look forward to going to Dayton and playing against a really good Mississippi State team from the SEC.”
Pitt is led by all-ACC performers Jamarius Burton (15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game) and Blake Hinson (15.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 91 3-pointers). Both players have scored in double figures 28 times this season. The dynamic guard trio of Nelly Cummings (11.0 ppg, 4.8 apg, 56 treys), Greg Elliott (10.4 ppg, 74 triples, .420 3-point percentage) and ACC sixth man of the year Nike Sibande (8.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg,) have also starred in their roles throughout the season, while Federiko Federiko (7.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.7 blocks, .667 field-goal percentage) emerged as one of the top young post players in the ACC.
This is the first postseason appearance for the Panthers under Capel and the fourth time he has led a team into NCAA Tournament play. Capel was named the ACC coach of the year and is also among the top candidates for the Naismith National Coach of the Year.
Pitt’s strong play against the top of the ACC as well as its performance in true road games helped secure the at-large bid. The Panthers went 8-3 during the ACC regular season against the top nine teams in the conference standings (all which finished above .500 in league play). Pitt was also tied for fourth among power conference teams with seven road wins, including an 87-58 triumph at Northwestern (finished second in Big Ten standings) and Quad 1 wins at North Carolina State and North Carolina.
The Panthers’ 11-game win improvement overall is tied for the second-best mark in program history, while their eight-game win increase in conference play is a program record. Pitt set a program record with 14 ACC wins, also the third most in conference play in program history.
Pitt also became just the third team in ACC history to post a conference regular season win percentage of .700 or higher following four consecutive losing seasons in league play. Maryland (1964-65) and Clemson (1986-87) are the only other schools to accomplish that feat in ACC history.
Pitt is 24-27 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. Tuesday will be the first NCAA Tournament meeting with Mississippi State. The winner of the Pitt-Mississippi State game advances to face No. 6 seed Iowa State on Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
