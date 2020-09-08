PITTSBURGH – Pitt has added ex-MLB All-Star Devin Mesoraco (volunteer) and former all-ACC performer Nick Yarnall (student assistant) to its coaching staff, coach Mike Bell announced Monday. Mesoraco will work primarily with the catchers position, while Yarnall will help assistant coach Ty Megahee with the outfielders and first basemen.
“We are extremely excited and very fortunate to welcome Devin to the Panther family,” said Bell. “His knowledge and experiences will be a great asset to the development of our student-athletes.”
Mesoraco joins the Panthers after spending eight years as a catcher in the big leagues. He made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 3, 2011, and spent nearly his entire career with the organization before ending it with the Mets in 2018. He was selected to the MLB All-Star Game in 2014 and finished that season with 25 home runs and 80 runs batted in, leading all major league catchers in home runs and slugging percentage (.534). He wrapped up his professional tenure with a career-batting average of .232, 58 homers and 192 RBIs.
Selected by the Reds with the 15th overall pick of the 2007 MLB Draft, Mesoraco had a decorated prep career at nearby Punxsutawney Area High School. He set school records in walks, runs, hits, doubles, home runs and stolen bases. As a senior, he led the Chucks to the PIAA Class AAA state championship and was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.
“As we always say, ‘Once a Panther, always a Panther.’” said Bell. “It’s great to have Nick back finishing what he started here at Pitt. Just another example of our commitment to excellence and providing opportunity for our student-athletes.”
Yarnall returns to his alma mater after playing for the Panthers from 2014-16. A two-year starting outfielder, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 35th round. In his junior campaign, he earned All-ACC Third Team honors after leading the team in homers (11) along with a .556 slugging percentage, .439 on-base percentage and 39 RBI’s.
Playing in the minors for the last four years in the Dodgers’ organization, Yarnall made it up to the Single-A Advanced level in 2018 and 2019. He registered a 1.077 OPS, six homers and 25 RBIs in 25 games in 2017 with the Ogden Raptors to earn a promotion to Single-A. He finished with a .255 batting average, .446 slugging percentage, 31 homers and 121 RBIs in his pro career.
