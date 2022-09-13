The University of Pittsburgh men's basketball team will face Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse twice as part of its 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule released on Tuesday.
On Dec. 2, the Panthers open conference play at North Carolina State and will again be on the road for a Dec. 20 contest against Syracuse. Pitt welcomes 2022 NCAA runner-up North Carolina to the Petersen Events Center on either Dec. 30 or 31.
Pitt will also host Virginia (Jan. 3), Clemson (Jan. 7), Florida State (Jan. 21), Wake Forest (Jan. 25), Miami (Jan. 28), Louisville (Feb. 7), Boston College (Feb. 14), Georgia Tech (Feb. 21) and Syracuse (Feb. 25).
The Panthers’ road slate includes trips to Duke (Jan. 11), Georgia Tech (Jan. 14), Louisville (Jan. 18), North Carolina (Feb. 1), Florida State (Feb. 11), Virginia Tech (Feb. 18), Notre Dame (March 1), and Miami (March 4).
Pitt will play five home games in the month of January. Pitt has two three-game home stands in conference play (Dec. 30 – Jan. 7 & Jan. 21 – 28)
Pitt opens conference play with back-to-back road games and also close out ACC competition with consecutive road contests. Pitt’s bye is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 4-5.
On Tuesday, Pitt announced junior forward William Jeffress will miss six weeks of the preseason with a left foot injury school.
“Will suffered a foot injury last week and evaluations by our medical staff determined the need to shut him down for a few weeks,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “Will was having a strong fall and we are excited about his continued development. This injury is a minor setback, but we anticipate that he will make a full recovery and be ready to return to the court in October.”
Jeffress averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season. He appeared in 31 games (16 starts) and finished third on the team with 30 offensive rebounds.
Pitt will hold its first official practice on Sept. 26. The Panthers will play Clarion (Oct. 22) and Edinboro (Nov. 2) in exhibition games before opening the regular season at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 7 against Tennessee-Martin.
