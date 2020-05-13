PITTSBURGH – University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Heather Lyke unveiled the 13-member Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 induction class on Tuesday.
The honorees, listed in alphabetical order, are: Jennifer Bruce (women’s basketball), Donna DeMarino Sanft (gymnastics-athlete and coach/administrator), Chantee Earl (women’s track and field), Craig “Ironhead” Heyward (football), Brandin Knight (men’s basketball), Ann Marie Lucanie (volleyball), Ken Macha (baseball), Curtis Martin (football), Bob Peck (football), Pat Santoro (wrestling), Jackie Sherrill (football coach), Arnie Sowell (men’s track and field) and Glenn Scobey “Pop” Warner (football coach).
The 2020 class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Oct. 16 at Heinz Field.
Bruce remains the second all-time leading scorer in Pitt basketball history – men’s or women’s – with 2,295 points. Bruce was named the 1984 Big East Co-Player of the Year after she averaged 23.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She still ranks in the top 10 of nearly every major statistical category for Pitt women’s basketball, including blocks (third, 203), rebounds (fifth, 998) and steals (seventh, 203).
Sanft made an indelible impact first as a gymnastics student-athlete, then as the program’s head coach and later as a longtime athletics administrator. Sanft was a three-time captain and 1974 Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Sanft was coach for 12 seasons, then was a Pitt athletics administrator from 1986-2014.
Earl captured the 800-meter title at the 2000 NCAA Indoor Championships. Earl, who claimed seven Big East titles, was the 800-meter national runner-up at the 2000 Outdoor Championships. Earl finished her career as a six-time All-American, earning three honors each in indoor and outdoor competition.
Heyward is Pitt’s fifth all-time leading rusher with 3,086 yards. His dazzling 1987 season saw him emerge as a national star as he rushed for 1,791 yards to earn consensus All-America honors and finish fifth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He was the 24th overall selection by the New Orleans Saints in the 1988 NFL draft. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL.
Knight’s leadership was the catalyst for the Panthers’ basketball revival. Knight led Pitt to two consecutive Big East regular-season titles (2001-02 and 2002-03), two Sweet 16 appearances (2002 and 2003) and the program’s first Big East Tournament title (2003). Knight, whose No. 20 jersey was retired in 2009, was a two-time All-American (2002 and ‘03). He was honored as the Big East’s Co-Most Valuable Player as well as the league’s Most Improved Player following his junior season. Knight still holds Pitt records for career assists (785), career assist average (6.2), career steals (298) and season minutes played (1,284 in 2001-02).
Lucanie was a 1993 All-American. She owned the Pitt record for career kills (1,815), a standard that stood for 14 years and ranks second today. She ranks fourth in career attempts (4,085), seventh in hitting percentage (.308), fourth in aces (148) and sixth in digs (1,480).
Lucanie also set the school single-match record for kills with 37. Lucanie was a three-time Big East Player of the Year (1991-93) and four-time Big East Tournament MVP (1990-93).
Macha was selected in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1972. Macha ascended to manager of the Oakland Athletics from 2003-06 and later skippered the Milwaukee Brewers (2009-10).
Martin, a three-time All-Pro, rushed for 2,643 career yards from 1991-94. A third-round selection in 1995, Martin finished with 14,101 career rushing yards. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
Peck became the first All-American in school history. Pitt earned national titles in 1915 and ‘16. Peck is enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Santoro finished his career (1986-89) as a four-time All-American, the only wrestler in Pitt history to accomplish that feat. Santoro claimed two consecutive NCAA titles in 1988 (48-0 record) and ‘89, racking up a school-record 167 wins.
Sherrill compiled a 50-9-1 mark between 1977-81, with four top 10 finishes. Sherrill’s .842 winning percentage is the highest in program history. Pitt went 33-3 over his final three seasons, going 5-1 against Penn State and West Virginia.
Sowell claimed four NCAA titles, and also scored in the jumps and anchored all the key relay teams for the Panthers. He won the gold medal in the 800 meters at the 1955 Pan American Games. He was a 1956 Olympian and placed fourth in the 800.
Warner coached at Pitt from 1915-23, winning national titles in 1915, ‘16 and ‘18. His Pitt teams were 60-12-4, starting off 29-0. The unbeaten 1916 Panthers were one of the greatest team in college football history. In fact, the sporting press of the day called it “The Greatest Eleven in the World.” His creations include numbering plays, teaching the spiral punt, huddling before plays and using an unbalanced line. A national network of leagues – Pop Warner Football – was named for him.
