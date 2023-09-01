PITTSBURGH – The Power 5 became the Power 4 early Friday morning when two of the four remaining Pac-12 schools, California and Stanford, were voted into the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Southern Methodist, which is currently a member of the American Athletic Conference in the Group of 5 schools, was also voted into the ACC at the same time, the latest shakeup in the college athletics landscape.
“You either get busy or you get left behind,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said during a media call on Friday, which he called a “transformational day” for the conference.
All three schools will join the ACC in summer 2024.
Discussions about adding schools to the ACC began in early August, but the 12 necessary votes weren’t there. In a straw poll conducted at the time, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and North Carolina State all planned to vote against expansion.
That changed on Friday morning, with ESPN’s Andrea Adelson reporting that North Carolina State had changed its vote to yes.
Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel and Athletics Director Heather Lyke released a joint statement on Friday saying that the school “enthusiastically welcomes” the additions of California, Southern Methodist and Stanford.
“During this time of change in intercollegiate athletics, the addition of these three institutions with legacies of academic and athletic excellence solidifies and enhances the future of the ACC,” the statement read. “The interests and well-being of our student athletes have been, and always will be, our top priority when making these decisions. This expansion provides exciting new opportunities to compete and achieve at the highest levels, both in the classroom and in our athletic arenas.
“We look forward to future collaborations and competitions with our new ACC colleagues.”
The expansion of the ACC is just the latest domino to fall in college football realignment. Stanford and California needed a home after the Pac-12 was raided in early August, with the Big Ten announcing that Oregon and Washington would become members in 2024; UCLA and Southern California had announced their move to the Big Ten last summer.
In late July, Colorado’s board of regents voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12. A week later, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah followed suit, leaving just California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State as the only Pac-12 members remaining for the 2024 college football season.
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi was asked about the ongoing realignment in early August following the additions to the Big Ten and Big 12. Narduzzi spoke out against the idea of a bicoastal conference at the time.
“I think it’s crazy,” Narduzzi said at the time. “I think it’s all money-driven, which is sad. You look at different conferences across the country where they’re going from the Atlantic to the Pacific. It just doesn’t make sense financially, especially for the other sports. To go all the way out on the West Coast, does it really make sense?”
Narduzzi said that he was concerned about how the travel would affect athletes in other sports who play more frequently than the football team does.
“You’re not just talking football. Would we mind a trip out to Oregon or wherever it might be for a week? It’s fine just one time a year, but when you talk about all the travel for all the different sports and what that does mentally and physically to a student athlete ...,” Narduzzi said.
During Friday’s media call, Phillips said that current football members will only have to travel to the West Coast once every other year, while California and Stanford will have to make three or four trips east per year for football and basketball. The conference will attempt to pair games, such as playing North Carolina and Duke on the same trip, a model that will be followed for other sports as well.
While the ACC has raked in more revenue than ever before, its member schools have made less money than their counterparts in the Big Ten and SEC, with the other two conferences recently signing blockbuster media rights deals that will further widen the gap.
The addition of California, Southern Methodist and Stanford will increase the ACC member payouts. ESPN holds the conference’s media rights and will pay the ACC a certain amount for each school added.
All three schools have agreed to forgo some television revenue for several years, which will increase ACC payouts to its current member schools. ESPN reports that Southern Methodist will take no television revenue for nine years, while California and Stanford will each join at 30% shares.
While three schools dissented, Phillips said he’s not concerned that the expansion vote was not unanimous, saying that all current 15 member schools were at peace with the plan following Friday morning’s vote.
“I can tell you that when we left that call today, everyone was in a really good place,” Phillips said.
