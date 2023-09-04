PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball program added graduate transfer Michael Hueitt Jr. to its roster for the 2023-24 season.
Sophomore guard Dior Johnson left the team this past week and opened up a scholarship for Hueitt. Johnson was previously committed to Oregon and Syracuse.
Johnson was arrested for his involvement in a domestic violence case that took place in Oakland in September 2022. He was accused of holding a woman against her will at an apartment, slapping and punching her and pushing her face into a bed, making it difficult for her to breathe.
In December, Johnson pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and strangulation and was sentenced to one year of probation.
Hueitt began his career at Old Dominion (2017-18) before playing at North Carolina-Greensboro (2019-20) and Division II Catawba College (2021-22).
In two seasons at the Division I level, Hueitt averaged 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, while shooting 37.5% (57 of 152) from 3-point range. In his season at North Carolina-Greensboro, he averaged 5.8 points per game, while going 48 of 133 (.361) from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 7.3 points with 24 3-point field goals in 15 games during the 2021-22 season at Catawba. Hueitt has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, but enters his final season of eligibility healthy after sitting out the 2022-23 campaign.
The North Carolina native finished his high school career at Northwood Temple Academy where he averaged 27.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
He totaled the most points scored in a season in conference history and boke the North Carolina record for 3-pointers made in a game (16).
